Cotton On USA Recalls Toy Pinwheels Due to Choking Hazard

The pinwheel’s fastener cap can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 8,500
Cotton On USA toll-free at 844-319-5970 from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerenquiries@cottonon.com, or online at cottonon.com/US/product-recall.html or at www.cottonon.com/US and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves plastic toy pinwheels that were given away as a promotional item for free at Cotton On stores. The toy pinwheels are multi-colored and have “KIDS” and “COTTON ON” in white letters on the pinwheels.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pinwheels and dispose of the product. As the product was given away for free, no refund or replacement will be provided.
The firm has received one report of the fastener cap coming loose and being swallowed by a child.
Cotton On USA Inc., of La Mirada, California
