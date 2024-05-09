 Skip to main content

Children’s Robes Recall Expansion Announced Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by SIORO; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Additional Units Added

  • Recalled Rose Pink Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Light Pink Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Pure White Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Falcon Gray Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Green Mist Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Light Blue Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Navy Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Peacock Blue Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Gray Blue Children’s Robe
  • Recalled Plum Children’s Robe
Name of Product:
SIORO Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 09, 2024
Units:

About 5,000 (About 950 children’s robes were previously recalled in June 2021)

Consumer Contact

Email at amazonus@sioro.com or visit the SIORO amazon store link https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=AUPGGE9NR4SBV and click “Ask a question” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SIORO-branded 100% cotton, terry cloth children’s robes. They are long-sleeved with a hood, two front pockets, and a matching belt. The robes were sold in the following additional colors: Rose Pink, Light Pink, Pure White, Falcon Gray and Green Mist, with Light Blue, Navy, Peacock Blue, Gray Blue and Plum colors in the original recall. Sizes sold include 4-5T, 6-7 Years, and 8-10 Years. On the front of the neck label is a flamingo, “100% Cotton”, and “Made in China”. On the back of the neck label are washing instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them, and contact SIORO for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half, and send a photo of the destroyed garment to amazonus@sioro.com. Upon receipt of the photo, SIORO will refund consumers the purchase price. Afterwards, consumers should dispose of the destroyed garments in accordance with local and state recycling laws.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from November 2021 through July 2023 for between $20 and $27.
Importer(s):

SIORO, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-233

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

