Children’s Robes Recall Expansion Announced Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by SIORO; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Additional Units Added

The children’s robes violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 5,000 (About 950 children’s robes were previously recalled in June 2021)
Email at amazonus@sioro.com or visit the SIORO amazon store link https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=AUPGGE9NR4SBV and click “Ask a question” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SIORO-branded 100% cotton, terry cloth children’s robes. They are long-sleeved with a hood, two front pockets, and a matching belt. The robes were sold in the following additional colors: Rose Pink, Light Pink, Pure White, Falcon Gray and Green Mist, with Light Blue, Navy, Peacock Blue, Gray Blue and Plum colors in the original recall. Sizes sold include 4-5T, 6-7 Years, and 8-10 Years. On the front of the neck label is a flamingo, “100% Cotton”, and “Made in China”. On the back of the neck label are washing instructions.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them, and contact SIORO for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half, and send a photo of the destroyed garment to amazonus@sioro.com. Upon receipt of the photo, SIORO will refund consumers the purchase price. Afterwards, consumers should dispose of the destroyed garments in accordance with local and state recycling laws.
None reported
SIORO, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.