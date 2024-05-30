Compare Brands Recalls ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner Due to Risk of Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violation of Labeling Requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe to Use” and lacks the required cautionary statements for a poison, posing a risk of poisoning and chemical burns to consumers.
About 2,420
Compare Brands toll-free at 888-912-4622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@comparebrands.net, or online at https://comparebrands.net/pages/product-recalls or https://comparebrands.net/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner, 30%. The cleaner’s bottles are labeled on the front with: “ADIOS! SUPER VINEGAR ALL NATURAL CLEANER. 30% Concentrate Indoor & Outdoor use”. There is a label on the back with: “Say ADIOS to industrial cleaners with the natural power of vinegar” along with safety information and instructions. The product was sold in a 16 oz. white bottle with a blue cap.
Consumers should stop using the recalled cleaner immediately and contact Compare Brands for information on how to obtain a free corrected label to put on the cleaner bottle. Compare Brands and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.