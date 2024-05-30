 Skip to main content

Compare Brands Recalls ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner Due to Risk of Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violation of Labeling Requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner
  • Recalled ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner (Label)
Name of Product:
ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner, 30%
Hazard:

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe to Use” and lacks the required cautionary statements for a poison, posing a risk of poisoning and chemical burns to consumers.

Remedy:
Label
Recall Date:
May 30, 2024
Units:

About 2,420

Consumer Contact

Compare Brands toll-free at 888-912-4622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@comparebrands.net, or online at https://comparebrands.net/pages/product-recalls or https://comparebrands.net/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner, 30%. The cleaner’s bottles are labeled on the front with: “ADIOS! SUPER VINEGAR ALL NATURAL CLEANER. 30% Concentrate Indoor & Outdoor use”. There is a label on the back with: “Say ADIOS to industrial cleaners with the natural power of vinegar” along with safety information and instructions. The product was sold in a 16 oz. white bottle with a blue cap.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled cleaner immediately and contact Compare Brands for information on how to obtain a free corrected label to put on the cleaner bottle. Compare Brands and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from March 2023 through May 2024 for about $13.
Manufacturer(s):
Compare Brands LLC, of Fort Wayne, Indiana
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-247

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Compare Brands Recalls ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner Due to Risk of Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violation of Labeling Requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

