Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand Allegro Plastic Side Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.
About 53,800
Clark Associates toll-free at 844-895-5694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at allegro@lancastertableandseating.com or online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ or at www.therestaurantstore.com or www.webstaurantstore.com and click on “Safety Recall” located on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use. The chairs were sold in 14 different colors. Lancaster Table & Seating is stamped on the underside of the chairs. The chairs were sold in assembled form, constructed of glass reinforced polypropylene, and measure about 17 inches wide and about 33 inches in height.
Model
Color
427CRESINSBG
Beige
427CRESINSBK
Black
427CRESINSBL
Stone Blue
427CRESINSBS
Blush
427CRESINSCH
Charcoal
427CRESINSOG
Olive Green
427CRESINSOR
Orange
427CRESINSPI
Pistachio
427CRESINSRD
Candy Red
427CRESINSSF
Light Teal
427CRESINSSG
Sangria
427CRESINSTL
Teal
427CRESINSWH
White
427CRESINSYL
Marigold Yellow
Consumers should immediately stop using the Allegro plastic side chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund or a store credit. Consumers should submit a photograph to Clark online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ displaying “DO NOT USE” in paint or thick permanent marker in a clear visible location on the chairs, and dispose of the product(s). Clark Associates is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 16 reports of chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries.
Clark Core Services LLC, d/b/a Clark Associates, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania
