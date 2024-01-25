 Skip to main content

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand Allegro Plastic Side Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
Allegro plastic side chairs
Hazard:

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 25, 2024
Units:

About 53,800

Consumer Contact

Clark Associates toll-free at 844-895-5694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at allegro@lancastertableandseating.com or online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ or at www.therestaurantstore.com or www.webstaurantstore.com and click on “Safety Recall” located on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use. The chairs were sold in 14 different colors. Lancaster Table & Seating is stamped on the underside of the chairs. The chairs were sold in assembled form, constructed of glass reinforced polypropylene, and measure about 17 inches wide and about 33 inches in height. 

Model

Color

427CRESINSBG

Beige

427CRESINSBK 

Black

427CRESINSBL 

Stone Blue

427CRESINSBS 

Blush

427CRESINSCH 

Charcoal

427CRESINSOG

Olive Green

427CRESINSOR

Orange

427CRESINSPI 

Pistachio

427CRESINSRD 

Candy Red

427CRESINSSF 

Light Teal

427CRESINSSG 

Sangria

427CRESINSTL 

Teal

427CRESINSWH 

White

427CRESINSYL

Marigold Yellow

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Allegro plastic side chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund or a store credit. Consumers should submit a photograph to Clark online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ displaying “DO NOT USE” in paint or thick permanent marker in a clear visible location on the chairs, and dispose of the product(s). Clark Associates is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 16 reports of chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries. 

Sold At:
Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts nationwide and online at www.webstaurantstore.com and www.therestaurantstore.com from November 2020 through August 2023 for between $45 and $66.
Importer(s):

Clark Core Services LLC, d/b/a Clark Associates, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
24-091
