Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare

The recalled children’s nightgowns violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 250
Stripe and Stare by email at hellousa@stripeandstare.com or online at https://us.stripeandstare.com/pages/childrens-nightgown-recall or https://us.stripeandstare.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the homepage for more information.
This recall involves Stripe & Stare branded children’s 95% modal and 5% spandex blended nightgowns. The nightgowns are long-sleeved and have a ruffled collar, wrists and hemline. They were sold in children’s sizes 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 years and in Morning Bliss Pink print. The neck label states “Stripe & Stare” and the size designation. The inside seam label states “95% modal and 5% elastance,” and the care instructions.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Stripe and Stare for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send Stripe and Stare a photo of the destroyed product by email at hellousa@stripeandstare.com. Upon receipt of the photo, Stripe and Stare will issue a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Stripe and Stare, of United Kingdom
