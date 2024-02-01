 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare

  • Recalled Stripe and Stare Children’s Nightgown in Morning Bliss Pink
Name of Product:
Children’s nightgowns
Hazard:

The recalled children’s nightgowns violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 250

Consumer Contact

Stripe and Stare by email at hellousa@stripeandstare.com or online at https://us.stripeandstare.com/pages/childrens-nightgown-recall or https://us.stripeandstare.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Stripe & Stare branded children’s 95% modal and 5% spandex blended nightgowns. The nightgowns are long-sleeved and have a ruffled collar, wrists and hemline. They were sold in children’s sizes 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 years and in Morning Bliss Pink print. The neck label states “Stripe & Stare” and the size designation. The inside seam label states “95% modal and 5% elastance,” and the care instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact Stripe and Stare for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send Stripe and Stare a photo of the destroyed product by email at hellousa@stripeandstare.com. Upon receipt of the photo, Stripe and Stare will issue a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://us.stripeandstare.com and https://www.loveshackfancy.com from February 2021 through January 2023 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Stripe and Stare, of United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-101

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Ekouaer Girl’s Nightgown (yellow)
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Sold Exclusively by Ekouaer at Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run
Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the Ball Run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Stripe and Stare Children’s Nightgown in Morning Bliss Pink
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare

The recalled children’s nightgowns violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled UBBCARE Play Yard Mattress
UBBCARE Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by UBBCARE

The recalled play yard mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks
High-Powered Magnetic Balls Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because the sets contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Recalled HEAO High Chair with static wheels
Brandline Recalls HEAO High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation, Entrapment and Laceration Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the high chairs pose finger laceration and entrapment hazards as they failed to meet mandatory requirements under the high chair standard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product