Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold by iMOONZZZ Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 13,300
iMOONZZZ via email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com or online at https://imoonzzz-com.vercel.app for more product recall information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four styles of iMOONZZZ-branded children’s nightgowns. The nightgowns were sold in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. “iMOONZZZ,” “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
|
Style
|
Style Color
|
Fabric content
|
Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Nightdress
|
White, pink, blue, Vintage floral, Sakura, Rainbow Castle, Colorful Floral, Sweet Rose, Striped Flowers
|
100% Cotton
|
Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Short Sleeve Nightdress
|
White, pink, blue, Vintage Floral, Sakura
|
100% Cotton
|
Nightgowns for Girls, Soft Cotton Long Sleeve Sleepwear, Full Length Mesh Nightdress
|
White
|
Shell: 100% Polyester,
Lining: 95% Cotton,
5% Spandex
|
Girls Princess Nightgown, Winter Soft Fleece Long Sleeve Sleepwear
|
Blue, white, pink
|
95% Polyester, 5% Elastane
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. iMOONZZZ is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
iMOONZZZ, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.