Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold by iMOONZZZ Exclusively on Amazon.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. iMOONZZZ is contacting all known purchasers directly.