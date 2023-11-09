 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold by iMOONZZZ Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of Product:
Children’s Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 13,300

Consumer Contact

iMOONZZZ via email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com or online at https://imoonzzz-com.vercel.app for more product recall information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four styles of iMOONZZZ-branded children’s nightgowns. The nightgowns were sold in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. “iMOONZZZ,” “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

 

Style

Style Color

Fabric content

Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Nightdress

White, pink, blue, Vintage floral, Sakura, Rainbow Castle, Colorful Floral, Sweet Rose, Striped Flowers

100% Cotton

Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Short Sleeve Nightdress

White, pink, blue, Vintage Floral, Sakura

100% Cotton

Nightgowns for Girls, Soft Cotton Long Sleeve Sleepwear, Full Length Mesh Nightdress

White

Shell: 100% Polyester, 

Lining: 95% Cotton,

5% Spandex

Girls Princess Nightgown, Winter Soft Fleece Long Sleeve Sleepwear

Blue, white, pink

95% Polyester, 5% Elastane
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws.  Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. iMOONZZZ is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.amazon.com from March 2023 through June 2023 for between $20 and $29.
Importer(s):

 iMOONZZZ, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-712

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

