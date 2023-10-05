Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Robes Recalled by International Intimates Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s blanket sleepers and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 38,700
International Intimates Inc. toll-free at 877-623-2536 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@renerofe.com, or online at https://www.renerofe.com/pages/recall or https://www.renerofe.com/ and click on “U.S. Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket sleepers and hooded robes. The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years. The size, “Rene Rofe Girl,” Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions and Date 6/1 are printed on the neck label. One of the following GPU #’s are also listed ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled blanket sleepers and robes away from children, stop using them and contact International Intimates for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send International Intimates a photo of the destroyed recalled product by email at recall@renerofe.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
International Intimates Inc., of New York
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.