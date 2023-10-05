 Skip to main content

Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Robes Recalled by International Intimates Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

  • Recalled Blanket Sleepers
  • Recalled Children’s Hooded Robes
Name of Product:
Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s blanket sleepers and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 05, 2023
Units:

About 38,700

Consumer Contact

International Intimates Inc. toll-free at 877-623-2536 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@renerofe.com, or online at https://www.renerofe.com/pages/recall or https://www.renerofe.com/ and click on “U.S. Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket sleepers and hooded robes. The 100% polyester blanket sleepers and robes were sold in sizes for ages 6 - 14 years. The size, “Rene Rofe Girl,” Style # 426989 or 436989, PO #JZJ0005, washing instructions and Date 6/1 are printed on the neck label. One of the following GPU #’s are also listed ACG2103, ACG2101, ACG2106, ACG2107, ACG2104, ACG2109, ACG2105, ACG2102, ACG2108, ACG2112, ACG2110, ACG2115, ACG2116, ACG2113, ACG2118, ACG2114, ACG2111, ACG2117.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled blanket sleepers and robes away from children, stop using them and contact International Intimates for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send International Intimates a photo of the destroyed recalled product by email at recall@renerofe.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Fashionnova.com, Ruelala.com and at children’s clothing stores nationwide from November 2021 through January 2023 for about $15.
Importer(s):

International Intimates Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-004

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Blanket Sleepers
Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Robes Recalled by International Intimates Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s blanket sleepers and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet
H&M Recalls Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; High Levels of Lead Content

The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Style # 3022341, vendor # 7000541
The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Angelica Nightdresses
Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Roses)
Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Deux Par Deux (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled The Company Store Children’s White Robes
The Company Store Recalls Children’s White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

