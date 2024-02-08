 Skip to main content

Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce

  • Recalled Lolanta Children’s Flannel Bathrobes – dinosaur and shark styles
Name of Product:
Lolanta children's hooded flannel bathrobes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 08, 2024
Units:

About 16,900 (In addition, about 5,600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com or online at https://lolanta.com/pages/recall or https://lolanta.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two styles of 100% polyester hooded children’s bathrobes; the dinosaur style in green, rose red and orange, and the shark style in blue, pink, yellow and gray. The bathrobes have attached belts and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, and 6-8 years.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bathrobes away from children, stop using them and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to business@lolanta.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:
Online at lolanta.com and Amazon.com from January 2021 through October 2023 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China
Importer(s):

Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-114

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

