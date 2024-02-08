Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce

The recalled children’s bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 16,900 (In addition, about 5,600 were sold in Canada)
Contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com or online at https://lolanta.com/pages/recall or https://lolanta.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of 100% polyester hooded children’s bathrobes; the dinosaur style in green, rose red and orange, and the shark style in blue, pink, yellow and gray. The bathrobes have attached belts and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, and 6-8 years.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bathrobes away from children, stop using them and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to business@lolanta.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None Reported
Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China
