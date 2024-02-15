 Skip to main content

Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers Due to Risk of Electric Shock

Name of Product:
Digital Electric Smokers
Hazard:

The smokers can leak electrical current during use, posing an electric shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 211,700 (In addition, 3,440 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Char-Broil toll-free at 833-206-4647 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at recall@charbroil.com, online at www.charbroil.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Parts & Support” or www.charbroil.com/recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Char-Broil digital electric smokers with the following model descriptions: Digital Electric Smoker; Digital Electric Smoker w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion; Digital Electric Smoker, Connected; and Digital Electric Smoker, XL. These electric smokers were designed and intended only for outdoor use to cook without charcoal. The smokers were sold in black and stainless-steel finishes. The “Char-Broil” logo plate is on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the outside back of the unit and includes the model and serial numbers and brand information. UPC codes, located on the packaging, are included in this recall with the model description and item numbers as follows:

 

Model Description Model No.UPC
Digital Electric Smoker

14202002

17202002

14202002-A1

17202002-A1

099143020020
Digital Electric Smoker, w/Window

14202004

17202004

14202004-A1

17202004-A1

099143020044
Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window19202101099143021010
Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion463246619047362324665
Digital Electric Smoker, Connected

15202043

17202043

15202043-A1

17202043-A1

099143020433
Digital Electric Smoker, XL

14202005

17202005

14202005-A1

17202005-A1

099143020051
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric smokers and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. The repair kit consists of a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (“GFCI”) plug (also known as a “pigtail”), a clamshell enclosure to secure the GFCI pigtail, and a cable clamp. Instructions for installing each of these repair kit items will also be provided.

Incidents/Injuries:

Char-Broil received 79 reports of consumers who experienced a minor electric shock from touching the smokers while in use, including one report of a consumer developing a finger blister after the shock.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, HSN.com and Charbroil.com from April 2015 through January 2024 for between $300 and $600.
Importer(s):

Char-Broil LLC, of Columbus, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-116

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

