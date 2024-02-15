Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers Due to Risk of Electric Shock

The smokers can leak electrical current during use, posing an electric shock hazard.
About 211,700 (In addition, 3,440 were sold in Canada)
Char-Broil toll-free at 833-206-4647 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at recall@charbroil.com, online at www.charbroil.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Parts & Support” or www.charbroil.com/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Char-Broil digital electric smokers with the following model descriptions: Digital Electric Smoker; Digital Electric Smoker w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion; Digital Electric Smoker, Connected; and Digital Electric Smoker, XL. These electric smokers were designed and intended only for outdoor use to cook without charcoal. The smokers were sold in black and stainless-steel finishes. The “Char-Broil” logo plate is on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the outside back of the unit and includes the model and serial numbers and brand information. UPC codes, located on the packaging, are included in this recall with the model description and item numbers as follows:
|Model Description
|Model No.
|UPC
|Digital Electric Smoker
14202002
17202002
14202002-A1
17202002-A1
|099143020020
|Digital Electric Smoker, w/Window
14202004
17202004
14202004-A1
17202004-A1
|099143020044
|Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window
|19202101
|099143021010
|Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion
|463246619
|047362324665
|Digital Electric Smoker, Connected
15202043
17202043
15202043-A1
17202043-A1
|099143020433
|Digital Electric Smoker, XL
14202005
17202005
14202005-A1
17202005-A1
|099143020051
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric smokers and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. The repair kit consists of a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (“GFCI”) plug (also known as a “pigtail”), a clamshell enclosure to secure the GFCI pigtail, and a cable clamp. Instructions for installing each of these repair kit items will also be provided.
Char-Broil received 79 reports of consumers who experienced a minor electric shock from touching the smokers while in use, including one report of a consumer developing a finger blister after the shock.
Char-Broil LLC, of Columbus, Georgia
