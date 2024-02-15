Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers Due to Risk of Electric Shock

Description:

This recall involves Char-Broil digital electric smokers with the following model descriptions: Digital Electric Smoker; Digital Electric Smoker w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion; Digital Electric Smoker, Connected; and Digital Electric Smoker, XL. These electric smokers were designed and intended only for outdoor use to cook without charcoal. The smokers were sold in black and stainless-steel finishes. The “Char-Broil” logo plate is on the front of the unit. The product label is located on the outside back of the unit and includes the model and serial numbers and brand information. UPC codes, located on the packaging, are included in this recall with the model description and item numbers as follows: