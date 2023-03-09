 Skip to main content

Monoprice Recalls Pure Outdoor Cooking System Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Pure Outdoor Cooking Systems
Hazard:

The insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 3,780

Consumer Contact

Monoprice toll-free at 844-500-7656 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@monoprice.com or online at https://mp-recalls.com/mpcampstoverecall or www.monoprice.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking Systems. The system was sold in a metal gray with a dark gray insulation covering the pot and the Pure Outdoor logo is printed on the insulation. The complete cooking system has a 1-liter cooking pot with lid, a pot support, base legs and carrying bag. The cooking system is fueled by an isobutane-propane canister. The cooking system is 8 inches long and 5 inches wide when collapsed into the pot.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled outdoor cooking system and contact Monoprice for a full refund. Monoprice is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of insulation igniting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online sales at www.monoprice.com, www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.ebay.com, www.buy.com, www.newegg.com, www.shopping.google.com, and www.target.com from March 2019 through September 2022 for about $45.
Importer(s):

Monoprice Inc., of Brea, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-736
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

