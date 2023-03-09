Monoprice Recalls Pure Outdoor Cooking System Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use, posing a fire hazard.
Monoprice toll-free at 844-500-7656 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@monoprice.com or online at https://mp-recalls.com/mpcampstoverecall or www.monoprice.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking Systems. The system was sold in a metal gray with a dark gray insulation covering the pot and the Pure Outdoor logo is printed on the insulation. The complete cooking system has a 1-liter cooking pot with lid, a pot support, base legs and carrying bag. The cooking system is fueled by an isobutane-propane canister. The cooking system is 8 inches long and 5 inches wide when collapsed into the pot.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled outdoor cooking system and contact Monoprice for a full refund. Monoprice is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of insulation igniting. No injuries have been reported.
Monoprice Inc., of Brea, California
