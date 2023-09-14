Best Buy Recalls Insignia and Yardbird Fire Tables with Lava Rocks Due to Burn and Impact Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Insignia and Yardbird fire tables sold with lava rocks. The Insignia fire tables include a cabinet housing the propane tank, a square table surface and a recessed center inset housing the heating element and lava rock fill material. The fire tables have a black finish. The model number is printed on a rating label on the inside of the cabinet door. Model NS-PFT28BK3 (28-inch model) measures about 28 inches long by 28 inches wide. Model NS-PFT30BK03 (30-inch model) measures about 30 inches long by 30 inches wide.

The recalled Yardbird fire tables were sold ready-to-assemble with a square top with twelve inset tiles and resin wicker on the sides. The tables include a hinged cabinet housing the propane tank, a recessed center for housing the heating element and a cover for the center opening. The Yardbird fire tables measure about 43 inches long by 43 inches wide and were sold under manufacturer model number MPN70639.

Only Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rock fill are included in this recall.