Best Buy Recalls Insignia and Yardbird Fire Tables with Lava Rocks Due to Burn and Impact Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Insignia fire table with lava rock fill (30 inch), Model NS-PFT30BK03
  • Recalled Insignia fire table (28 inch) with lava rock fill, Model NS-PFT28BK3
  • Recalled 2017 Yardbird fire table with lava rock fill, Model MPN70639
Name of Product:
Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks
Hazard:

The lava rocks can split and eject from the fire table, posing burn and impact injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 14, 2023
Units:

About 1,490

Consumer Contact

Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Insignia and Yardbird fire tables sold with lava rocks. The Insignia fire tables include a cabinet housing the propane tank, a square table surface and a recessed center inset housing the heating element and lava rock fill material. The fire tables have a black finish. The model number is printed on a rating label on the inside of the cabinet door. Model NS-PFT28BK3 (28-inch model) measures about 28 inches long by 28 inches wide. Model NS-PFT30BK03 (30-inch model) measures about 30 inches long by 30 inches wide.

The recalled Yardbird fire tables were sold ready-to-assemble with a square top with twelve inset tiles and resin wicker on the sides. The tables include a hinged cabinet housing the propane tank, a recessed center for housing the heating element and a cover for the center opening. The Yardbird fire tables measure about 43 inches long by 43 inches wide and were sold under manufacturer model number MPN70639.

Only Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rock fill are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire tables and contact Best Buy for a free repair consisting of replacement fill material of fire-safe glass beads. Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Best Buy has received six reports of lava rocks splitting or ejecting from the recalled Insignia fire tables with one report of minor property damage. There have been no reports of injuries. Best Buy has received two reports of lava rock splitting or ejecting from the recalled 2017 Yardbird fire tables with one report of minor property damage. There have been no reports of injuries.

Sold At:
Online at Best Buy.com, eBay (Best Buy channel), and TechLiquidators.com and through Best Buy for Business, between July 2022 and April 2023 for between $90 and $170. The 2017 Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks were sold directly by Two Peaks LLC (dba Yardbird) exclusively through warehouses in the Minneapolis area between April 2017 and July 2017 for between $550 and $650.
Importer(s):

Best Buy Purchasing, LLC, a subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. imported the Insignia fire tables.  Two Peaks LLC, acquired by Best Buy Co., Inc., in 2021, imported the Yardbird fire tables.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-792
