Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Liquid propane (LP) gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.
About 18,000
Paradise Grills at 800-604-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safetynotice@paradisegrills.com, or online at www.paradisegrillsdirect.com/safety-notice or www.paradisegrilldirect.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves First Generation Paradise Grills Outdoor Kitchens. They can have cabinets, sinks, refrigerators, and other features such as LED lighting, Tiki Huts, commercial grills, granite and other additional options. The recalled models are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name is listed on the sales agreement.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Paradise Grills to receive a new 16”x 4” stainless steel vent to be installed on the First Generation Outdoor Kitchen.
Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Alabama should immediately contact Paradise Grills to schedule a date for completion of their free repair. This includes labor and a new vent.
Consumers located in all other states should immediately contact Paradise Grills to receive free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician. The firm will require a copy of the installer’s invoice or billing statement (marked “Paid”) for the installation service. Paradise Grills is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the consumers.
