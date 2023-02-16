Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Paradise Grills to receive a new 16”x 4” stainless steel vent to be installed on the First Generation Outdoor Kitchen.



Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Alabama should immediately contact Paradise Grills to schedule a date for completion of their free repair. This includes labor and a new vent.



Consumers located in all other states should immediately contact Paradise Grills to receive free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician. The firm will require a copy of the installer’s invoice or billing statement (marked “Paid”) for the installation service. Paradise Grills is contacting all known purchasers directly.