 Skip to main content

Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Paradise Grills GX4 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills GX6 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner and refrigerator)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills GX8 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner, sink, double drawers and refrigerator)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills GX9 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner, double drawers, stereo and television)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills Tahiti Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, thatch roof, and optional sink, double drawers, stereo, television, and bar stools; refrigerator not shown)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills GX10/12 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner, sink, trash drawer, double drawers and refrigerator)
  • Recalled Paradise Grills Aruba 6 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional refrigerator)
Name of Product:
Paradise Grills First Generation Outdoor Kitchens
Hazard:

Liquid propane (LP) gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 18,000

Consumer Contact

Paradise Grills at 800-604-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safetynotice@paradisegrills.com, or online at www.paradisegrillsdirect.com/safety-notice or www.paradisegrilldirect.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves First Generation Paradise Grills Outdoor Kitchens. They can have cabinets, sinks, refrigerators, and other features such as LED lighting, Tiki Huts, commercial grills, granite and other additional options. The recalled models are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name is listed on the sales agreement.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Paradise Grills to receive a new 16”x 4” stainless steel vent to be installed on the First Generation Outdoor Kitchen.

Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Alabama should immediately contact Paradise Grills to schedule a date for completion of their free repair.  This includes labor and a new vent.

Consumers located in all other states should immediately contact Paradise Grills to receive free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician. The firm will require a copy of the installer’s invoice or billing statement (marked “Paid”) for the installation service. Paradise Grills is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the consumers.

Sold At:
Paradise Grills showrooms and at home, boat and RV shows nationwide from January 2009 through December 2020 for between $4,000 and $15,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Paradise Grilling Systems Inc., of Ocoee, Florida
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-126
Fast Track Recall
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Paradise Grills GX4 Outdoor Kitchen (shown with grill, access door, and optional side burner)
Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Liquid propane (LP) gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.

Recalled Allpredatorscall.com’s Wicked Lights-branded ScanPro night hunting headlamp
Allpredatorcalls.com Recalls Wicked Lights Night Hunting Headlamps Due to Burn Hazard

A short in the wire on the light can cause the wire to heat up and melt, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Sun Joe Lawn Mower (model 24V-X2-17LM and model 24V-X2-17LM-CT)
Snow Joe Recalls Sun Joe® Cordless Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Navitas Steel Rolling Chassis and serial number location
Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

The throttle pedal can stick in the depressed position, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand in Bronze
The Hammock Source Recalls Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled John Deere lawn tractor
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product