RH Recalls Outdoor Torches Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled RH Lambeth hexagonal tabletop torch -brass finish
  • Recalled RH Lambeth hexagonal floor torch -iron finish
  • Recalled RH Lambeth knurled tabletop torch -slate finish
  • Recalled RH Lambeth knurled floor torch -weathered bronze finish
Name of Product:
Lambeth Outdoor Metal Torches
Hazard:

Torch fuel can leak from the top of the torch canister and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 12, 2021
Units:

About 1,200 (In addition, about 40 units were sold in Canada) 

 

Consumer Contact

RH toll-free at 833-424-1125 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online directly at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls and at www.rh.com “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RH’s Lambeth floor and tabletop outdoor metal torches. The metal torches have a hexagonal or knurled canister, and a brass, iron, slate, or weathered bronze finish. The SKU is printed on a green sticker on the underside of the canister, and the SKU or UPC is located on the purchase receipt. Torches with the following SKUs and UPCs numbers are included in this recall:

Product

SKU

UPC Number

Lambeth Hexagonal Floor Torch

10039220ASRD

431146730009

10039220BRSS

431146750007

10039220IRON

431146740008

10039220WBRZ

431146760006

Lambeth Hexagonal Tabletop Torch

10039214ASRD

431146490002

10039214BRSS

431146510007

10039214IRON

431146500008

10039214WBRZ

431146520006

Lambeth Knurled Floor Torch

10039213ASRD

431146450006

10039213BRSS

431146470004

10039213IRON

431146460005

10039213WBRZ

431146480003

Lambeth Knurled Tabletop Torch

10039216ASRD

431146570001

10039216BRSS

431146590009

10039216IRON

431146580000

10039216WBRZ

431146600005
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled torches and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price, or a credit if the consumer's purchase price cannot be determined. Consumers will receive a prepaid label and packaging to return the torch lid to RH. After RH receives the returned lid, RH will provide a refund or credit to the consumer. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received seven reports of fuel leaking from the torch canister. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

RH Galleries and RH Outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $50 and $600. 

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Recall number:
22-707
Recalled RH Lambeth hexagonal tabletop torch -brass finish
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

