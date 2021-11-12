RH Recalls Outdoor Torches Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Torch fuel can leak from the top of the torch canister and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,200 (In addition, about 40 units were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-424-1125 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online directly at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls and at www.rh.com “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH’s Lambeth floor and tabletop outdoor metal torches. The metal torches have a hexagonal or knurled canister, and a brass, iron, slate, or weathered bronze finish. The SKU is printed on a green sticker on the underside of the canister, and the SKU or UPC is located on the purchase receipt. Torches with the following SKUs and UPCs numbers are included in this recall:
|
Product
|
SKU
|
UPC Number
|
Lambeth Hexagonal Floor Torch
|
10039220ASRD
|
431146730009
|
10039220BRSS
|
431146750007
|
10039220IRON
|
431146740008
|
10039220WBRZ
|
431146760006
|
Lambeth Hexagonal Tabletop Torch
|
10039214ASRD
|
431146490002
|
10039214BRSS
|
431146510007
|
10039214IRON
|
431146500008
|
10039214WBRZ
|
431146520006
|
Lambeth Knurled Floor Torch
|
10039213ASRD
|
431146450006
|
10039213BRSS
|
431146470004
|
10039213IRON
|
431146460005
|
10039213WBRZ
|
431146480003
|
Lambeth Knurled Tabletop Torch
|
10039216ASRD
|
431146570001
|
10039216BRSS
|
431146590009
|
10039216IRON
|
431146580000
|
10039216WBRZ
|
431146600005
Consumers should stop using the recalled torches and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price, or a credit if the consumer's purchase price cannot be determined. Consumers will receive a prepaid label and packaging to return the torch lid to RH. After RH receives the returned lid, RH will provide a refund or credit to the consumer. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
RH has received seven reports of fuel leaking from the torch canister. No injuries have been reported.
RH Galleries and RH Outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $50 and $600.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
