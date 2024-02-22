 Skip to main content

Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards

  • Recalled MSR Reactor Accessory cooking pot (1 liter)
  • Recalled MSR Trail Lite pot (2 liter)
  • Recalled MSR Reactor Stove System (1.7 liter)
  • Recalled MSR PocketRocket Stove Kit
Name of Product:
MSR camping cooking pots
Hazard:

The pot handle can detach or become loose, posing burn and scald risks to consumers from hot food and liquids spilling from the product.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 60,655 (In addition, about 22,320 were sold in Canada and about 35 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Cascade Designs Inc. at 800-531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.msrgear.com/pot-recall.html or https://www.msrgear.com and then click on the “Recall Header” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves select Cascade Designs camping cooking pots. The anodized aluminum pots are various 1- to 2-liter pots sold individually and as a part of stove systems and kits. The recalled models include Reactor, Trail Lite and PocketRocket Stove Kits. MSR is written on the side of the pots.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled camping cooking pot, and contact Cascade Designs for instructions on submitting a photo of the product to receive a free replacement pot handle/lifter. The replacement pot handle/lifter does not require tools to install.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received 22 reports of the pot handle either detaching or becoming loose, including two reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Outdoor equipment stores nationwide from January 2008 through October 2023 for between $40 and $290.
Importer(s):

Cascade Designs Inc., of Seattle, Washington

Distributor(s):
Cascade Designs Inc.,of Seattle, Washington
Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
24-126
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

