Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards

The pot handle can detach or become loose, posing burn and scald risks to consumers from hot food and liquids spilling from the product.
About 60,655 (In addition, about 22,320 were sold in Canada and about 35 were sold in Mexico)
Cascade Designs Inc. at 800-531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.msrgear.com/pot-recall.html or https://www.msrgear.com and then click on the “Recall Header” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves select Cascade Designs camping cooking pots. The anodized aluminum pots are various 1- to 2-liter pots sold individually and as a part of stove systems and kits. The recalled models include Reactor, Trail Lite and PocketRocket Stove Kits. MSR is written on the side of the pots.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled camping cooking pot, and contact Cascade Designs for instructions on submitting a photo of the product to receive a free replacement pot handle/lifter. The replacement pot handle/lifter does not require tools to install.
The company has received 22 reports of the pot handle either detaching or becoming loose, including two reports of burn injuries.
Cascade Designs Inc., of Seattle, Washington
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.