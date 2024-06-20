Cargo Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Babboe B.V.

The frames of the recalled cargo bicycles can crack and can bend and break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
About 300 (In addition, about 445 were sold in Canada)
Babboe toll-free at 833-220-7867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at service.us@babboe.com, or online at www.internationalcargobike.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all models of two-wheeled and three-wheeled, electric and non-electric (traditional) Babboe cargo bicycles. The recalled cargo bikes are intended for (urban) transport of children, pets and/or light goods.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cargo bicycles, and contact Babboe for a full refund and to arrange for the company to pick up the bicycle.
None reported
