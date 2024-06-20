 Skip to main content

Cargo Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Babboe B.V.

Name of Product:
Cargo bicycles
Hazard:

The frames of the recalled cargo bicycles can crack and can bend and break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 300 (In addition, about 445 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Babboe toll-free at 833-220-7867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at service.us@babboe.com, or online at www.internationalcargobike.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all models of two-wheeled and three-wheeled, electric and non-electric (traditional) Babboe cargo bicycles. The recalled cargo bikes are intended for (urban) transport of children, pets and/or light goods.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cargo bicycles, and contact Babboe for a full refund and to arrange for the company to pick up the bicycle.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide including 718 Cyclery, of New York City; A Street Bike Named Desire, of Palo Alto, California; Going Dutch Bikes of Old Greenwich, Connecticut; Aika Trading LLC, of Pacific Palisades, California; Bicycle Space, of Washington, D.C.; Clever Cycles, of Portland, Oregon; Dockside Boat, of Princess Anne, Maryland; Human Electric Hybrids LLC, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; La Dolce Velo, of San Jose, California; PressWell, of Hinsdale, Illinois; and the Bike Center, of Santa Monica, California, from January 2011 through March 2024 for between $3,500 to $7,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Babboe B.V., of the Netherlands
Manufactured In:
Netherlands
Recall number:
24-275
