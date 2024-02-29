 Skip to main content

Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Cannondale 26” Dave bicycle
Name of Product:
2021 through 2023 Model Year Cannondale Dave bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged, and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 660 (In addition, about 113 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Cannondale at 800-245-3872 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ridersupport@cannondale.com or online at www.cannondale.com/en/safety-and-recalls or www.cannondale.com and click on “Recalls & Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2021 through 2023 Cannondale 26” Dave bicycles and framesets. The bicycles and framesets were sold in deep teal and stealth gray. “Dave” is printed on the bicycle frame top-tube. “Cannondale” is printed on the downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Cannondale dealer for a free replacement frame.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld, causing the bicycle headtube to separate from the bicycle frame. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide and online at Cannondale.com from June 2021 through September 2023 for about $1,300.
Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., dba Cannondale, of Wilton, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-136
