CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled beds can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.
About 137,000 (In addition, about 890 were sold in Canada)
Lucid toll-free at 888-910-0236 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, by email at recall@lucidmattress.com, or online at https://lucidmattress.com/recall/upholsteredplatformbed/ or http://www.lucidmattress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in Twin, Full, Queen, King and Cal-King sizes. They were sold in beige, black, charcoal, cobalt, pearl, and stone colors. The recalled beds have wooden support beams and wooden support legs and a white federal law label with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal law label is located on the backside of the headboard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to recall@lucidmattress.com to receive the free replacement product.
The firm has received 245 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, causing 18 injuries, including contusions and bruises.
CVB Inc., Logan, Utah
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.