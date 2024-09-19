 Skip to main content

CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Lucid Upholstered Square Tufted Platform Bed (Charcoal)
  • Recalled Lucid Upholstered Square Tufted Platform Bed (Stone)
  • The federal law label is located on the backside of the headboard
Name of Product:
Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards
Hazard:

The recalled beds can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 137,000 (In addition, about 890 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Lucid toll-free at 888-910-0236 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, by email at recall@lucidmattress.com, or online at https://lucidmattress.com/recall/upholsteredplatformbed/ or http://www.lucidmattress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in Twin, Full, Queen, King and Cal-King sizes. They were sold in beige, black, charcoal, cobalt, pearl, and stone colors. The recalled beds have wooden support beams and wooden support legs and a white federal law label with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal law label is located on the backside of the headboard.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to recall@lucidmattress.com to receive the free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 245 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, causing 18 injuries, including contusions and bruises.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk.com, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JC Penney, Lowes.com, Lucid, Macys, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears.com, Target.com, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart, and in stores nationwide from September 2019 through April 2024 for between $150 and $250
Importer(s):

CVB Inc., Logan, Utah

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
24-372
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

