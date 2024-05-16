 Skip to main content

CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Recalled Due to Failure to Alert to Fire; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi

  Recalled CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
  Recalled CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Name of Product:
CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Hazard:

The detectors can fail to activate, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 16, 2024
Units:

About 6,800

Consumer Contact

Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongs via email at l18276710356@163.com, or online at www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A4INNIJC6B92S&asin=B0C2ZCTCZ8&ref_=dp_merchant_link&isAmazonFulfilled=1 or www.haikouhuidi.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CHZHVAN brand combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with the model number JKD-512. The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure about four inches in diameter. The front of the detectors contains a black plastic circle with a digital display placed in the center. “CHZHVAN” is printed above the digital display. The back of the detectors contains three slots for AAA batteries as well as a printed label which includes the model number, battery specifications of the product, and instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and contact Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

There are five reports of the detectors failing to alarm in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from August 2023 through January 2024 for between $18 and $59.
Importer(s):

Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-236

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

