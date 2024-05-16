CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Recalled Due to Failure to Alert to Fire; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi

Description:

This recall involves CHZHVAN brand combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with the model number JKD-512. The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure about four inches in diameter. The front of the detectors contains a black plastic circle with a digital display placed in the center. “CHZHVAN” is printed above the digital display. The back of the detectors contains three slots for AAA batteries as well as a printed label which includes the model number, battery specifications of the product, and instructions.