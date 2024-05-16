CHZHVAN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Recalled Due to Failure to Alert to Fire; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi

The detectors can fail to activate, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire.
About 6,800
Recall Details
This recall involves CHZHVAN brand combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with the model number JKD-512. The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure about four inches in diameter. The front of the detectors contains a black plastic circle with a digital display placed in the center. “CHZHVAN” is printed above the digital display. The back of the detectors contains three slots for AAA batteries as well as a printed label which includes the model number, battery specifications of the product, and instructions.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and contact Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi to receive a full refund.
There are five reports of the detectors failing to alarm in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Haikouhuidishangmaoyouxiangongsi, of China
