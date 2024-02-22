 Skip to main content

Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

  • Recalled BBRKIN Biometric Firearm Safe model number QCJJ01
Name of Product:
MouTec brand Biometric Firearm Safes
Hazard:

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 2,200

Consumer Contact

BBRKIN by email at support@bbrkin.com or online at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement or www.securitysafe.store and click on “Recall Form” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe model number QCJJ01. The gray steel safe is used to store firearms and valuables. It measures about 13 inches by 14 inches by 15 inches. It has one shelf and can store approximately 5 firearms. The serial number is on a label on the front of the safe in the lower right corner of the safe and the brand name “MouTec” appears on the front of the safe. The safes have the following serial range: SQC202121000 through SQC202247603.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact BBRKIN to receive a repair kit or to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to support@bbrkin.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely disable the biometric reader are also located at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received one report of the safe opened by an unauthorized user, a 6-year-old boy. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com from September 2021 through February 2023 for between $170 and $400.
Importer(s):

Jomani International Inc., of Monterey Park, California

Distributor(s):
Ningbo Moyumaoyi Co. Ltd., dba BBRKIN, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-128

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault, Model No. BD4030B
Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Machir Biometric Personal Safe
Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.

Recalled BBRKIN Biometric Firearm Safe model number QCJJ01
Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Awesafe Gun Safe - closed
Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Imported by Awesafe

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled JURLEA Rugs in Light Gray/Ivory
JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

The rugs violate the federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-425
Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product