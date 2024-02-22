Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
About 2,200
BBRKIN by email at support@bbrkin.com or online at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement or www.securitysafe.store and click on “Recall Form” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe model number QCJJ01. The gray steel safe is used to store firearms and valuables. It measures about 13 inches by 14 inches by 15 inches. It has one shelf and can store approximately 5 firearms. The serial number is on a label on the front of the safe in the lower right corner of the safe and the brand name “MouTec” appears on the front of the safe. The safes have the following serial range: SQC202121000 through SQC202247603.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact BBRKIN to receive a repair kit or to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to support@bbrkin.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely disable the biometric reader are also located at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement.
The firm received one report of the safe opened by an unauthorized user, a 6-year-old boy. No injuries have been reported.
Jomani International Inc., of Monterey Park, California
