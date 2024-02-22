Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

Description:

This recall involves BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe model number QCJJ01. The gray steel safe is used to store firearms and valuables. It measures about 13 inches by 14 inches by 15 inches. It has one shelf and can store approximately 5 firearms. The serial number is on a label on the front of the safe in the lower right corner of the safe and the brand name “MouTec” appears on the front of the safe. The safes have the following serial range: SQC202121000 through SQC202247603.