CFMOTO Recalls ZFORCE 950 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Tip-Over Hazards

The shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, causing suspension collapse, posing crash and tip-over hazards to the rider.
About 3,630
CFMOTO toll-free 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com, or online at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall or www.cfmotousa.com and go to “Vehicle Recall” under the “Customer Care” column for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2022-2023 CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles sold in gray, orange, and tan colors. CFMOTO is stamped on the front of the vehicle and ZFORCE is printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is stamped on the vehicle’s frame, just ahead of the right rear wheel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs, and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the recalled vehicle into the dealer for a free repair. CFMOTO has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers, and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly to provide more details about the repair.
CFMOTO Powersports has received approximately 86 reports of incidents in which the shock absorber failed and the suspension collapsed, including one tip-over which resulted in impact injury to the ribs.
CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minnesota
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.