CFMOTO Recalls ZFORCE 950 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Tip-Over Hazards

  • Recalled CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side ROV (gray)
  • CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side ROV (orange)
  • VIN Location
Name of Product:
CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side ROVs (2022-2023)
Hazard:

The shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, causing suspension collapse, posing crash and tip-over hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 18, 2024
Units:

About 3,630

Consumer Contact

CFMOTO toll-free 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com, or online at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall or www.cfmotousa.com and go to “Vehicle Recall” under the “Customer Care” column for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2022-2023 CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles sold in gray, orange, and tan colors. CFMOTO is stamped on the front of the vehicle and ZFORCE is printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is stamped on the vehicle’s frame, just ahead of the right rear wheel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs, and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the recalled vehicle into the dealer for a free repair. CFMOTO has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers, and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

CFMOTO Powersports has received approximately 86 reports of incidents in which the shock absorber failed and the suspension collapsed, including one tip-over which resulted in impact injury to the ribs.

Sold At:
CFMOTO dealers nationwide from March 2022 through June 2024 for about $14,000.
Importer(s):

CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-307
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

