C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow

  • Recalled Excalibur Crossbow C2 Crank with cocking hooks
Name of Product:
C2 Crank Cocking Aid for Crossbows
Hazard:

The C2 Crank’s cocking hooks can break during use, causing flying plastic hook projectiles, posing impact injury and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 15,000 (In addition, about 3,920 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Excalibur Crossbow toll-free at 888-689-1289 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.  to 5 p.m. ET, email at warranty@excaliburcrossbow.com, online at www.excaliburcrossbow.com and click on “Recalls” or https://excaliburcrossbow.com/c2-crank-recall/ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Excalibur Crossbow’s C2 Crank sold as a cocking aid for crossbows. The C2 Crank has two plastic cocking hooks attached to the string of the C2 Crank. The C2 Crank was sold in black. The “Excalibur Crossbow” logo is on the front of the unit. The part number 2199 and the UPC number 626192021991 are located on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled C2 Crank and contact Excalibur Crossbow to receive instructions on receiving free replacement rope and hooks.

Incidents/Injuries:

Excalibur has received 538 reports of the C2 Crank cocking aid hooks breaking during use, resulting in plastic projectiles flying and hitting consumers, including one injury where a consumer reportedly suffered a permanent eye injury.

Sold At:
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and other stores nationwide and online at excaliburcrossbow.com, ebay.com and amazon.com from January 2008 through December 2021 for about $190.
Manufacturer(s):
Excalibur Crossbow US LLC, of Canada
Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
24-180

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

