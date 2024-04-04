C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow

The C2 Crank’s cocking hooks can break during use, causing flying plastic hook projectiles, posing impact injury and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.
About 15,000 (In addition, about 3,920 were sold in Canada)
Excalibur Crossbow toll-free at 888-689-1289 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at warranty@excaliburcrossbow.com, online at www.excaliburcrossbow.com and click on “Recalls” or https://excaliburcrossbow.com/c2-crank-recall/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Excalibur Crossbow’s C2 Crank sold as a cocking aid for crossbows. The C2 Crank has two plastic cocking hooks attached to the string of the C2 Crank. The C2 Crank was sold in black. The “Excalibur Crossbow” logo is on the front of the unit. The part number 2199 and the UPC number 626192021991 are located on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled C2 Crank and contact Excalibur Crossbow to receive instructions on receiving free replacement rope and hooks.
Excalibur has received 538 reports of the C2 Crank cocking aid hooks breaking during use, resulting in plastic projectiles flying and hitting consumers, including one injury where a consumer reportedly suffered a permanent eye injury.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
