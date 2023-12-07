 Skip to main content

Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Mini String Lights Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported by DM Merchandising (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Bunkhouse Connectable Mini String Lights
Name of Product:
Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Connectable Mini String Lights
Hazard:

The bulbs can overheat when the string lights are plugged directly into an outlet, presenting burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 34,600

Consumer Contact

DM Merchandising at 800-548-6784 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@dmmerch.com; or online at https://247dm.com/globalassets/episerver-forms/0923-recall_string-lights.pdf  or https://247dm.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Connectable Mini String Lights. The recalled lights are a nine-foot strand of 20 LED clear bulbs with white light, for use with batteries and/or USB input. They were sold in three different packages: Everyday (SKU: BHSTL24) Christmas (SKU: XSTL24) and Halloween (SKU: HSTL24) The SKU number can be found on the back of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled string lights and contact DM Merchandising for a full refund and information on how to take part in this recall. DM Merchandising is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the recalled string lights overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Gift stores and boutiques nationwide and online from August 2023 through September 2023 for between $10 and $13.
Manufacturer(s):
SLIS, of China
Importer(s):

DM Merchandising Inc., of Elmhurst, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-733
