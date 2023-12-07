Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Mini String Lights Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported by DM Merchandising (Recall Alert)

The bulbs can overheat when the string lights are plugged directly into an outlet, presenting burn and fire hazards.
About 34,600
DM Merchandising at 800-548-6784 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@dmmerch.com; or online at https://247dm.com/globalassets/episerver-forms/0923-recall_string-lights.pdf or https://247dm.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.
This recall involves Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Connectable Mini String Lights. The recalled lights are a nine-foot strand of 20 LED clear bulbs with white light, for use with batteries and/or USB input. They were sold in three different packages: Everyday (SKU: BHSTL24) Christmas (SKU: XSTL24) and Halloween (SKU: HSTL24) The SKU number can be found on the back of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled string lights and contact DM Merchandising for a full refund and information on how to take part in this recall. DM Merchandising is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of the recalled string lights overheating. No injuries have been reported.
DM Merchandising Inc., of Elmhurst, Illinois
