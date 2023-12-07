Bugaboo Recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

In “parent-facing” mode, the backrest of the seat can move downward, placing the infant in a negative recline. In this situation, an unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard.
About 1,000 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
Bugaboo at 800-460-2922 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT or email at service.us@bugaboo.com or online at www.bugaboo.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom or top of the page or www.bugaboo.com/us-en/productrecalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves only the seat sold with the Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers. The strollers are comprised of a base on which either a seat or bassinet can be mounted. The seat measures approximately 11.8 inches wide and 22.8 inches long and comes in either black, gray or forest green. Only units with serial numbers beginning with the following numbers are included in the recall:
S46012302xxxxxx
S460123013xxxxx
S46012303xxxxxx
S460123015xxxxx
S46012307xxxxxx
S46012320xxxxxx
S460123010xxxxx
The serial number for the seat can be found on a label affixed to the underside of the seat and on a label affixed to the underside of the chassis of the stroller. Consumers can check to see if their unit is included in the recall checking the serial number at https://service.bugaboo.com/s/dragonfly-seat-replacement.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Bugaboo for a free replacement stroller seat. Bugaboo is contacting all known retailers and purchasers directly.
Bugaboo has received one report in the United States and seven reports in South Korea of the backrest of the seat moving downward during use when in parent-facing mode. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.
Bugaboo North America Inc., of New York
