Bugaboo Recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves only the seat sold with the Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers. The strollers are comprised of a base on which either a seat or bassinet can be mounted. The seat measures approximately 11.8 inches wide and 22.8 inches long and comes in either black, gray or forest green. Only units with serial numbers beginning with the following numbers are included in the recall:

S46012302xxxxxx S460123013xxxxx S46012303xxxxxx S460123015xxxxx S46012307xxxxxx S46012320xxxxxx S460123010xxxxx