Bugaboo Recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Dragonfly Seat Stroller
Name of Product:
Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers
Hazard:

In “parent-facing” mode, the backrest of the seat can move downward, placing the infant in a negative recline. In this situation, an unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 1,000 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bugaboo at 800-460-2922 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT or email at service.us@bugaboo.com or online at www.bugaboo.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom or top of the page or www.bugaboo.com/us-en/productrecalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves only the seat sold with the Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers.  The strollers are comprised of a base on which either a seat or bassinet can be mounted. The seat measures approximately 11.8 inches wide and 22.8 inches long and comes in either black, gray or forest green. Only units with serial numbers beginning with the following numbers are included in the recall:

S46012302xxxxxx

S460123013xxxxx

S46012303xxxxxx

S460123015xxxxx

S46012307xxxxxx

S46012320xxxxxx

S460123010xxxxx

 

The serial number for the seat can be found on a label affixed to the underside of the seat and on a label affixed to the underside of the chassis of the stroller. Consumers can check to see if their unit is included in the recall checking the serial number at https://service.bugaboo.com/s/dragonfly-seat-replacement.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Bugaboo for a free replacement stroller seat. Bugaboo is contacting all known retailers and purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Bugaboo has received one report in the United States and seven reports in South Korea of the backrest of the seat moving downward during use when in parent-facing mode. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
Children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at www.bugaboo.com from May 2023 through June 2023 for about $900 for seat strollers only, and about $1,100 for bassinet strollers with seats.
Importer(s):

Bugaboo North America Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-730
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

