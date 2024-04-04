 Skip to main content

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

  • Recalled Classic Rosé Baby Nest, SKU 154200
  • Recalled Classic White Baby Nest, SKU 151533
  • Recalled Cotton Cloud Baby Nest, SKU 116932
  • Recalled Donut Sweet Charm Baby Nest, SKU 122019
  • Recalled Gray and Beige Baby Nest, SKU 144955
  • Recalled Hippo Star Baby Nest, SKU 138573
  • Recalled Classic Navy Blue Baby Nest, SKU 151530
  • Recalled Penguin Star Baby Nest, SKU 138571
  • Recalled Pink and White Pompom Baby Nest, SKU 101639
  • Recalled Pink Cotton Cloud Baby Nest, SKU 120886
  • Recalled Pink and Gray Heart Baby Nest, SKU 150957
  • Recalled Pink Pompom and Hearts Baby Nest, 100334
  • Recalled White and Black Polka Dot and Triangle Baby Nest, SKU 133784
  • Recalled Prince Buddy Bear Baby Nest, SKU 153486
  • Recalled Classic Princess Baby Nest, SKU 99988
  • Recalled Princess Buddy Bear Baby Nest, SKU 120259
  • Recalled Rainbow Baby Nest, SKU 126617
  • Recalled Watercolor Safari Baby Nest, SKU 156314
  • “Grão de gente” tag sewn onto cloth cover
  • Recalled Yellow Pompom Baby Nest, SKU 101643
Name of Product:
Grão de Gente Baby Nests
Hazard:

The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height, sleeping pad thickness, and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. 

Additionally, the baby nest designs with head pillows violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021’s ban on inclined sleepers for infants because their sleep surfaces are inclined greater than ten degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 430

Consumer Contact

Zazaba International Inc. toll-free at 855-425-4640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@graodegente.com, or online at https://graodegente.com/pages/baby-nest-recall or https://graodegente.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves baby nests made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby nests were sold with different printed fabrics, colors, and designs, as listed in the table below.  “Grão de gente” is printed on a tag sewn on the cloth cover. 

SKU Product Name Description 
100334 Pink Pompom and Hearts Baby Nest Cloud head pillow 
101639 Pink and White Pompom Baby Nest Cloud head pillow 
101640 Blue Pompom Baby Nest Cloud head pillow 
101643 Yellow Pompom Baby Nest Cloud head pillow 
116932 Cotton Cloud Baby Nest Cloud head pillow 
120886 Pink Cotton Cloud Baby Nest Cloud-shaped head pillow 
144955 Gray and Beige Baby Nest Grey rectangular head pillow 
122019 Donut Sweet Charm Baby Nest Pink rectangular head pillow 
133784 White and Black Polka Dot and Triangle Baby Nest Round head pillow 
150957 Pink and Gray Heart Baby Nest Heart head pillow 
126617 Rainbow Baby Nest Rainbow head pillow 
120259 Princess Buddy Bear Baby Nest Bear head pillow with pink dotted crown 
153486 Prince Buddy Bear Baby Nest Bear head pillow with blue dotted crown 
138571 Penguin Star Baby Nest Penguin head pillow 
156314 Watercolor Safari Baby Nest Lion head pillow 
138573 Hippo Star Baby Nest Hippo head pillow 
99988 Classic Princess Baby Nest No head pillow included 
151529 Classic Blue Baby Nest No head pillow included 
151530 Classic Navy-Blue Baby Nest No head pillow included 
151532 Classic Pink Baby Nest No head pillow included 
151533 Classic White Baby Nest No head pillow included 
154200 Classic Rosé Baby Nest No head pillow included 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grão de Gente baby nests and contact Zazaba International Inc. for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.  Zazaba International Inc. is contacting all known consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Zazaba.com Zazaba.com from March 2023 through August 2023 for between $9 and $110.
Importer(s):

Zazaba International Inc., of Dania Beach, Florida

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
24-184

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled 10-Piece Safari Baby Crib Bedding Set, 137214
Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021.

Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Blue Gummy Bears
Lovey & Grink Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Thule RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seat, gray seat with black harness pads
Thule Recalls RideAlong Rear-Mounted Child Bike Seats Due to Chemical Ingestion Hazard

The harness padding of Thule RideAlong bike seats can contain flame-retardant DecaBDE in excess of regulatory limits, posing a chemical hazard. DecaBDE can be toxic if it is ingested or comes into contact with skin or eyes.

Recalled Forias Waterproof Pack and Play Mattress
Forias Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Forias Direct (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattress violates multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the thickness test, and is missing the required warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade
Stateside Bead Supply Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Beads Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnets

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

