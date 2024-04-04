Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

Hazard:

The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products , posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height, sleeping pad thickness, and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.