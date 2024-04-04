Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height, sleeping pad thickness, and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.
Additionally, the baby nest designs with head pillows violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021’s ban on inclined sleepers for infants because their sleep surfaces are inclined greater than ten degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
About 430
Zazaba International Inc. toll-free at 855-425-4640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@graodegente.com, or online at https://graodegente.com/pages/baby-nest-recall or https://graodegente.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves baby nests made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby nests were sold with different printed fabrics, colors, and designs, as listed in the table below. “Grão de gente” is printed on a tag sewn on the cloth cover.
|SKU
|Product Name
|Description
|100334
|Pink Pompom and Hearts Baby Nest
|Cloud head pillow
|101639
|Pink and White Pompom Baby Nest
|Cloud head pillow
|101640
|Blue Pompom Baby Nest
|Cloud head pillow
|101643
|Yellow Pompom Baby Nest
|Cloud head pillow
|116932
|Cotton Cloud Baby Nest
|Cloud head pillow
|120886
|Pink Cotton Cloud Baby Nest
|Cloud-shaped head pillow
|144955
|Gray and Beige Baby Nest
|Grey rectangular head pillow
|122019
|Donut Sweet Charm Baby Nest
|Pink rectangular head pillow
|133784
|White and Black Polka Dot and Triangle Baby Nest
|Round head pillow
|150957
|Pink and Gray Heart Baby Nest
|Heart head pillow
|126617
|Rainbow Baby Nest
|Rainbow head pillow
|120259
|Princess Buddy Bear Baby Nest
|Bear head pillow with pink dotted crown
|153486
|Prince Buddy Bear Baby Nest
|Bear head pillow with blue dotted crown
|138571
|Penguin Star Baby Nest
|Penguin head pillow
|156314
|Watercolor Safari Baby Nest
|Lion head pillow
|138573
|Hippo Star Baby Nest
|Hippo head pillow
|99988
|Classic Princess Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
|151529
|Classic Blue Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
|151530
|Classic Navy-Blue Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
|151532
|Classic Pink Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
|151533
|Classic White Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
|154200
|Classic Rosé Baby Nest
|No head pillow included
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Grão de Gente baby nests and contact Zazaba International Inc. for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Zazaba International Inc. is contacting all known consumers directly.
None reported
Zazaba International Inc., of Dania Beach, Florida
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.