Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Coral Island

  • Recalled Bubble Bear Gray Style Crib Mattress
  • Sewn-in label showing 4/2022 manufacture date, model CD-03, and batch number 20220428CD
  • Recalled Bubble Bear Happy Time Crib Mattress
  • Sewn-in label showing 4/2022 manufacture date, model CD-02, and batch number 20220428CD
  • Sewn-in Bubble Bear Label on Side of Mattress
Name of Product:
Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled crib mattresses violate the federal safety regulation for mattresses by failing to meet the flammability and labeling requirements, posing a fire hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 750

Consumer Contact

Shenzhen Coral Island Furniture by email at coralisland2020@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bubble Bear brand crib mattresses with a manufacture date of 4/2022 from batch number 20220428CD. It includes models “Gray Style” and “Happy Time.” The Gray Style has a gray top with a crisscross white pattern and off-white sides, and is labeled model CD-03. The Happy Time has a white top with paint brush, boat, and mountain print, and is labeled model CD-02. “Bubble Bear” is printed on a sewn-in tag with a teddy bear on both models.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib mattresses and contact the firm by email to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Shenzhen Coral Island Furniture and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly by email. Consumers should use scissors to cut out the top fabric on both sleep surfaces, and submit photos of each side to coralisland2020@outlook.com to receive a refund and instructions on how to dispose of the mattress. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2022 through July 2022 for about $55.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Coral Island Furniture Co, d/b/a Coral Island, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-155

