Box Components Recalls BMX Race Bicycle Stems Due to Fall Hazard

The stems’ faceplate can crack and break, loosening the handlebars, and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.
About 160
Box Components at 800-797-6880 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday; email at orders@boxcomponents.com; or online at https://boxcomponents.com/pages/recall-claim-form-delta-stem to process a recall claim or at https://boxcomponents.com/pages/recall-bulletin or https://boxcomponents.com and click on “Recalls and Bulletins” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves BMX Race Box One Oversized 31.8 Delta bicycle stems used to clamp the fork steerer and/or handlebars. The recalled stems have dual-tone gray stripes, laser-etched at an approximate 45-degree angle on the stem body's sides. “Boxone” and the Box icon are also laser-etched on the stems. The stems were sold separately from bicycles. Bolts used in the stems are 6 mm in diameter and 20 mm in length. The stems were sold in various colors including black, red, blue, gold, purple and silver.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle stems and contact Box Components for a full refund or a free replacement stem, including shipping.
The firm has received one report of a stem faceplate’s cracking. No injuries have been reported.
