Bokser Home Recalls Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,300
Bokser Home toll-free at 888-216-4403 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at support@bokserhome.com, or online at www.bokserhome.com/mattress-pad-recall/ or www.bokserhome.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all sizes of Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads manufactured after October 2022. The quilted box stitch pattern mattress pads have a 100% cotton shell and fill. The retailer’s name, manufacturer, and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the mattress pad.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress pads immediately and contact Bokser Home for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the mattress pads will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it with scissors and sending Bokser Home a photo of the destroyed mattress pad at support@bokserhome.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Bokser Home, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
