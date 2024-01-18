 Skip to main content

Bokser Home Recalls Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation

  • Recalled Bokser Home 100% Cotton Mattress Pad
  • Label Attached to Recalled Bokser Home 100% Cotton Mattress Pad
Name of Product:
Bokser Home 100% Cotton Mattress Pads
Hazard:

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 18, 2024
Units:

About 2,300

Consumer Contact

Bokser Home toll-free at 888-216-4403 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at support@bokserhome.com, or online at www.bokserhome.com/mattress-pad-recall/ or www.bokserhome.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all sizes of Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads manufactured after October 2022. The quilted box stitch pattern mattress pads have a 100% cotton shell and fill. The retailer’s name, manufacturer, and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the mattress pad.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress pads immediately and contact Bokser Home for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the mattress pads will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it with scissors and sending Bokser Home a photo of the destroyed mattress pad at support@bokserhome.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bed Bath &amp; Beyond, Belk, Macy’s, Target, Bokser Home Outlet, and Fernish B2B stores nationwide and online at BedBathandBeyond.com, BokserHome.com and Bokserhomeoutlet.com from November 2022 through October 2023 for between $25 and $145.
Manufacturer(s):
Anhui Zhongqinghonyu Home Textile Technology Co. LTD, of China
Importer(s):

Bokser Home, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-085

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bokser Home 100% Cotton Mattress Pad
Bokser Home Recalls Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Part Number 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Home Design Recalls Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled New Age tip restraint kit with plastic zip-tie, 2 brackets, and 2 screws
Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Recalled TJX Foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs
TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Griffin Duo Bunk Bed (Cherry)
Room & Board Recalls Griffin Duo Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Collapse, Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board

Some Griffin Duo Bunk Beds failed to be properly assembled by Room & Board with set screws installed into the side rail brackets at the time of delivery. Brackets lacking set screws can create a collapse risk, and fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Savvy Rest Quilted Cotton Mattress Pads
Savvy Rest Recalls Quilted Cotton Mattress Pads Due to Fire Hazard and Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Standard

The recalled quilted cotton mattress pads fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product