BlendJet Recalls 4.8 Million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders
Hazard:

The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 28, 2023
Units:

About 4.8 million (in addition, about 117,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-0562 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or www.blendjet.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders sold in a variety of colors and designs. Serial numbers are printed on the bottom of the base along with “blendjet2” and “The Original Portable Blender.” The blenders measure approximately 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide and weigh approximately 1.5 pounds. Units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542 and are subject to the recall must be identified through the use of the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool located at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base.  Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled unit by entering the serial number of their unit into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool located at  www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall, or by calling BlendJet toll-free number at 844-334-0562.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000. The firm has received about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.

Sold At:
Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75.
Manufacturer(s):
BlendJet Inc., of Benicia, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-069

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

