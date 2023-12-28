BlendJet Recalls 4.8 Million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled unit by entering the serial number of their unit into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool located at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall , or by calling BlendJet toll-free number at 844-334-0562.