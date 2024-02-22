Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Imported by Awesafe

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store firearms until they get the free replacement safe. Contact Awesafe to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Recall@awesafeus.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely disable the biometric reader are also located at http://awesafeus.com/RECALL. Once they receive their replacement safe, consumers should discard the recalled safe in accordance with local laws.