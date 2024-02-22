Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Imported by Awesafe

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
About 60,000
Awesafe by email at Recall@awesafeus.com or online at http://awesafeus.com/RECALL or http://awesafeus.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Awesafe biometric gun safes. The recalled gun safes are black, can fit two pistols, and have the brand name “Awesafe” on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store firearms until they get the free replacement safe. Contact Awesafe to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Recall@awesafeus.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely disable the biometric reader are also located at http://awesafeus.com/RECALL. Once they receive their replacement safe, consumers should discard the recalled safe in accordance with local laws.
The firm has received reports of 71 incidents of the recalled gun safes being opened by unauthorized users when the biometric lock failed to secure the safe. No injuries have been reported.
Shenghaina Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a Awesafe, of China
