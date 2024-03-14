 Skip to main content

Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens
Hazard:

The air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 14, 2024
Units:

About 187,400 (In addition, about 99,900 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer to receive a refund. Consumers can also go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under the “Order and Purchase” column located at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit. A product rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number. The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from about 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens and visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled unit(s), the model number, purchase receipt, and on the destruction of the unit.   

Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a refund check or a Best Buy store credit.  A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive the average sales price for the model if no receipt is provided. 

Consumers should not return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores. Best Buy has contacted all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com, and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32 and $180.
Importer(s):

Best Buy Purchasing LLC, of Richfield, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-159
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
