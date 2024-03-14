Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens and visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled unit(s), the model number, purchase receipt, and on the destruction of the unit.

Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a refund check or a Best Buy store credit. A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive the average sales price for the model if no receipt is provided.

Consumers should not return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores. Best Buy has contacted all known purchasers directly.