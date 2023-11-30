 Skip to main content

Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Blanket - Queen
  • Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Blanket - Twin (L.L. Bean branded)
  • Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Throw (L.L. Bean branded)
  • Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Throw
Name of Product:
Heated Throws and Blankets
Hazard:

The electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 30, 2023
Units:

About 29,840

Consumer Contact

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. toll-free at 888-359-4662 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at berkshireblanket@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/BerkshireBlanket or https://berkshireblanket.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake. The throws and blankets sold at L.L. Bean are L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws and blankets sold at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com are Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester. The blankets are sized to fit twin-, full/queen- and king-sized beds and are made of polyester. The heated throws and blankets are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the throws and blankets and on the back side of the controller unit. The Berkshire Blanket logo and tracker numbers are printed on the wash label affixed to the throws and blankets. The tracker numbers subject to this recall fall within the following range:

Tracker Number Range  
Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws Berkshire Blanket Heated Blankets
05012218641-06302218641
05012218642-06302218642
05012218806-06302218806
05012218807-06302218807
05012218828-06302218828
05012218811-06302218811
05012218809-06302218809
05012218810-06302218810
050122E0551-063022E0551
050122E0549-063022E0549		 050122E0545-063022E0545
050122E0546-063022E0546
050122E0550-063022E0550
050122E0544-063022E0544

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric throws and blankets and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund. Consumers must complete an online recall registration form, submit a photo of the destroyed blanket showing the cut cord, and submit a photo of the wash label after writing “Refund” and an assigned 5-digit refund code on the wash label to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the throws and blankets burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
L.L. Bean and at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores nationwide and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $50 and $180.
Distributor(s):
Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., of Ware, Massachusetts
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-034

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Blanket - Queen
Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards

The electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror
IKEA Expands Recall of Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Stay A While Candle
Magnolia Market Recalls 3-Wick Glass Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled Magnolia 3-wick candles were manufactured with the incorrect wax, which can cause excessive flames on the wicks and cause the glass candle containers to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Recalled YourHealthToolKit 5 lb. Weighted Blanket
YourHealthToolkit Recalls Children’s Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled ComfortGrande 14” Mattress
FXI Recalls Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway Mattresses Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in beige
TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product