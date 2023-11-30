Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake. The throws and blankets sold at L.L. Bean are L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws and blankets sold at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com are Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester. The blankets are sized to fit twin-, full/queen- and king-sized beds and are made of polyester. The heated throws and blankets are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the throws and blankets and on the back side of the controller unit. The Berkshire Blanket logo and tracker numbers are printed on the wash label affixed to the throws and blankets. The tracker numbers subject to this recall fall within the following range: