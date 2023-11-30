Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards

The electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 29,840
Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. toll-free at 888-359-4662 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at berkshireblanket@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/BerkshireBlanket or https://berkshireblanket.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake. The throws and blankets sold at L.L. Bean are L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws and blankets sold at Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com are Berkshire Blanket branded. The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester. The blankets are sized to fit twin-, full/queen- and king-sized beds and are made of polyester. The heated throws and blankets are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the throws and blankets and on the back side of the controller unit. The Berkshire Blanket logo and tracker numbers are printed on the wash label affixed to the throws and blankets. The tracker numbers subject to this recall fall within the following range:
|Tracker Number Range
|Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws
|Berkshire Blanket Heated Blankets
|05012218641-06302218641
05012218642-06302218642
05012218806-06302218806
05012218807-06302218807
05012218828-06302218828
05012218811-06302218811
05012218809-06302218809
05012218810-06302218810
050122E0551-063022E0551
050122E0549-063022E0549
|050122E0545-063022E0545
050122E0546-063022E0546
050122E0550-063022E0550
050122E0544-063022E0544
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric throws and blankets and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund. Consumers must complete an online recall registration form, submit a photo of the destroyed blanket showing the cut cord, and submit a photo of the wash label after writing “Refund” and an assigned 5-digit refund code on the wash label to receive a full refund.
The firm has received nine reports of the throws and blankets burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
