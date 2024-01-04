 Skip to main content

Bell Sports Recalls Bell Slope Adult Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

  • Recalled Bell Slope helmet (Dark Green)
  • Recalled Bell Slope helmet (Light Blue)
Name of Product:
Bell Slope Adult Helmets
Hazard:

The strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 04, 2024
Units:

About 11,000

Consumer Contact

Bell Helmets at 800-456-2355 (Option 3) between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com or online at www.thebellgarage.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall only involves Bell Slope adult bicycle helmets. The helmets were sold in dark green and light blue. The recalled Bell Slope helmets can be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s name “Slope” and B1161X written on it. Only adult sized Bell Slope Helmets are affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bell Adult Slope helmets and contact Bell Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Target, Fred Meyer, Academy, other stores nationwide and other websites from January 2023 through April 2023 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Bell Sports Inc., Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
Rantoul, Illinois
Recall number:
24-074

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bell Slope helmet (Dark Green)
Bell Sports Recalls Bell Slope Adult Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Class 2 Sinch.2 e-bike (Quicksilver)
Ride Aventon Recalls Sinch.2 Folding E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The recalled e-bikes can accelerate unexpectedly, resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled FeraDyne Outdoors Rhino Tree Stand Safety Harness
FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard

Testing determined the safety harness does not comply with voluntary industry safety standard, ASTM F2337-21, and the stitching can rip, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Recalled Hover-1 Helix hoverboard in Camouflage
DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Commander Series MY2022
BRP US Recalls Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The operator’s guide maintenance schedule section contains incorrect information regarding proper maintenance intervals for the clutch which can lead to clutch failure, including fragments to be ejected from the vehicle if not serviced, posing a risk of serious injuries.

Recalled Weatherbeeta USA Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles
Weatherbeeta USA Recalls Collegiate Horse-Riding Saddles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The saddle’s rivet or stirrup bar can break, causing the rider to fall, posing an injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product