 Skip to main content

Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks Recalled by Worthington Industries Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks
  • Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks (rear label)
Name of Product:
Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks
Hazard:

Compressed helium from the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released into the air unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles striking users and bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 22, 2023
Units:

About 121,100

Consumer Contact

Balloon Time toll-free at 888-359-4833 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at miniheliumtank@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/miniheliumtank or www.BalloonTime.com and click on Important Safety Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks that are used to fill up to 20 balloons with helium. They measure about 13.5 inches tall by 3.5 inches in diameter. The helium tanks have a red label and purple cap and hold 5.8 cubic feet of helium/air mixture.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini helium tanks. Consumers should point the tank away from themselves and others, and carefully remove the plastic safety seal and cap. Release all helium in a well-ventilated area and then clearly write their name, "RECALLED" and destruction code on the front of the tank with a non-erasable marker. Consumers should register online at www.recallrtr.com/miniheliumtank and upload a photo of their product for a full refund. After receiving a refund, consumers should properly discard the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Meijer, Cool Kat Party Warehouse, Bradley Party and Variety, Ultimate Party Super Store, RSVP Food and Party Outlet, Party Center and select Party City stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com from April 2023 through October 2023 for between $30 and $48.
Distributor(s):
Worthington Industries Inc., of Columbus, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-030
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks
Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks Recalled by Worthington Industries Due to Injury Hazard

Compressed helium from the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released into the air unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles striking users and bystanders.

Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies
Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers.

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti
Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death.

Recalled Solaray Liposomal Universal (60 ct. and 120 ct.) Multivitamins
Nutraceutical Recalls Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Recalled Nationwide Pharmaceutical Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles
Nationwide Pharmaceutical Recalls Iron Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product