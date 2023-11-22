Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks Recalled by Worthington Industries Due to Injury Hazard

Compressed helium from the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released into the air unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles striking users and bystanders.
About 121,100
Balloon Time toll-free at 888-359-4833 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at miniheliumtank@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/miniheliumtank or www.BalloonTime.com and click on Important Safety Recall Notice for more information.
This recall involves Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks that are used to fill up to 20 balloons with helium. They measure about 13.5 inches tall by 3.5 inches in diameter. The helium tanks have a red label and purple cap and hold 5.8 cubic feet of helium/air mixture.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini helium tanks. Consumers should point the tank away from themselves and others, and carefully remove the plastic safety seal and cap. Release all helium in a well-ventilated area and then clearly write their name, "RECALLED" and destruction code on the front of the tank with a non-erasable marker. Consumers should register online at www.recallrtr.com/miniheliumtank and upload a photo of their product for a full refund. After receiving a refund, consumers should properly discard the product.
None reported
