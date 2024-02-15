 Skip to main content

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by WAOLi

  • Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle - front
  • Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottle - back
  • Recalled BULin liquid fuel bottle - front
  • Recalled BULin liquid fuel bottle - back
Name of Product:
BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles
Hazard:

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. The 530mL BRS bottle was manufactured after the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act (PFCSA) became effective and lacks a flame mitigation device, posing a flash fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Email at lyuxia3k@163.com or online at their Amazon seller profile, Amazon.com Seller Profile: WAOLi.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WAOLi’s BRS and BULin portable liquid fuel bottles manufactured from February 2023 to July 2023, sold individually and as a pair. The BRS bottle is orange with a black cap and was sold in 500mL, 530mL, and 750mL capacities. The BULin bottle is red with a red cap and was sold in 1500mL capacity. “BRS” or “BULin,” the bottle’s volume, warnings, and/or directions appear in white lettering on the bottles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles and place them out of reach to children. To receive a full refund, WAOLi is asking consumers to initial and date the bottles, and then submit a photo of them in the trash along with their refund request.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from February 2023 through November 2023 for between $12 and $40.
Retailer:

WAOLi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-119

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

