Attom Tech Recalls LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled light-up jelly ring toys violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the rings contain button cell batteries that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.
About 4,100
Attom Tech at 800-252-8968 from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Support@attomtech.com, or online at https://www.attomtech.com/pages/attom-tech-recall or www.attomtech.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LED light-up jelly rings with button cell batteries. The rings are sold in a pack of 30 pieces in a plastic bag with the “NiToy” logo on the label. The rings come in various shapes, sizes and colors. Each ring is individually wrapped in plastic.
Consumers should stop using the recalled light-up jelly ring toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact Attom Tech for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Consumers should take the batteries to a recycling facility, or to their local facility that specializes in collection and disposal of household hazardous waste. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Attom Tech. LLC, of Houston, Texas
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
