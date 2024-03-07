 Skip to main content

Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

  • Recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A0
  • Packaging of recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A0
  • Recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A1
  • Packaging of recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A1
  • Recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A2
  • Interior of recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A2
  • Packaging of recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A2
  • Packaging of recalled EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler Model A17A2
  • Recalled EverFrost Detachable Battery Pack A17B0
  • Recalled EverFrost Detachable Battery Pack A17B0
Name of Product:
EverFrost Battery Powered Coolers
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries in the Anker EverFrost Coolers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 5,480 (In addition, about 160 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Anker at 800-988-7973 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@anker.com, or online at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus. A LiveChat function is also available at https://support.anker.com/s/contact-us, or go to https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/cooler-battery-recall-pps for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers. The coolers are intended for use in outdoor camping, travel and fishing for cooling and freezing food or medicine. They are dark gray with wheels and a drop-down rolling handle. There is a blue charging port for charging by alternative power sources, such as plug-in or solar, on one end of the cooler. The name “Anker EverFrost” appears on the side in silver and blue. The model number is printed on the outer surface on the bottom of the cooler. The following model numbers are included in this recall: 
 

ProductModel #Size
Anker Detachable Battery pack for Powered CoolerA17B0Not Applicable
Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 30A17A033 Liter
Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 40A17A143 Liters
Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 50A17A253 Liters
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers, and contact Anker for a free replacement lithium-ion battery pack. Visit https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/cooler-battery-recall-pps to file a claim, and for instructions on how to replace the battery pack. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws, and not in the trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of overheating, smoke and/or fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy, TD Synnex and other stores nationwide and online at kickstarter.com from May 2023 through September 2023 for between $250 and $950.
Manufacturer(s):
Anker Innovations Limited, of Hong Kong
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-146
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

