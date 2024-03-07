Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

Description:

This recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers. The coolers are intended for use in outdoor camping, travel and fishing for cooling and freezing food or medicine. They are dark gray with wheels and a drop-down rolling handle. There is a blue charging port for charging by alternative power sources, such as plug-in or solar, on one end of the cooler. The name “Anker EverFrost” appears on the side in silver and blue. The model number is printed on the outer surface on the bottom of the cooler. The following model numbers are included in this recall:

