Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion batteries in the Anker EverFrost Coolers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 5,480 (In addition, about 160 in Canada)
Anker at 800-988-7973 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@anker.com, or online at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus. A LiveChat function is also available at https://support.anker.com/s/contact-us, or go to https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/cooler-battery-recall-pps for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers. The coolers are intended for use in outdoor camping, travel and fishing for cooling and freezing food or medicine. They are dark gray with wheels and a drop-down rolling handle. There is a blue charging port for charging by alternative power sources, such as plug-in or solar, on one end of the cooler. The name “Anker EverFrost” appears on the side in silver and blue. The model number is printed on the outer surface on the bottom of the cooler. The following model numbers are included in this recall:
|Product
|Model #
|Size
|Anker Detachable Battery pack for Powered Cooler
|A17B0
|Not Applicable
|Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 30
|A17A0
|33 Liter
|Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 40
|A17A1
|43 Liters
|Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 50
|A17A2
|53 Liters
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers, and contact Anker for a free replacement lithium-ion battery pack. Visit https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/cooler-battery-recall-pps to file a claim, and for instructions on how to replace the battery pack. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws, and not in the trash.
The firm has received five reports of overheating, smoke and/or fire. No injuries have been reported.
