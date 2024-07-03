 Skip to main content

American Honda Motor Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle Model CRF50F
  • Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle Model CRF110F
  • Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle Model CRF125F
Name of Product:
Model Year 2023-2024 Off-Road Motorcycles
Hazard:

The grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 03, 2024
Units:

About 40,700

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday, or online at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls or https://powersports.honda.com/contact-us and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2023-2024 Honda off-road motorcycles with model numbers CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F. The CRF50F and CRF110F models were sold in red or white colors. The CRF125F was sold in red color. All three models have “HONDA” printed on the seats, and the model number printed on the motorcycle frame above the engine. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on the left side of the steering head on all models. Consumers can check if their VIN in included in the recall at Honda Powersports & Motorcycle Recalls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles, and contact American Honda Motor to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a crash, resulting in a knee injury.

Sold At:
Honda dealers nationwide from September 2022 through May 2024 for between $1,700 and $3,900.
Importer(s):

American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-288
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle Model CRF50F
American Honda Motor Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids Bike (color: Pencil)
REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The training wheel assembly knob can loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.

Recalled Babboe Cargo Bicycle
Cargo Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Babboe B.V.

The frames of the recalled cargo bicycles can crack and can bend and break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Recalled TRUBLU iQ LT Length Version with Gray Strip on Front Cover
Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Neve Strap Crampon
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits Due to Fall Hazard

The screws that connect the plastic heel cup to the aluminum heel unit of the crampon can loosen and allow the heel cup to detach from the crampon, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Beaumont Plus ST with Disc Brakes in Bluebird
Retrospec Recalls Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The front disc brake rotor and brake pads can be misaligned, which can cause brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product