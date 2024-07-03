American Honda Motor Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 40,700
American Honda Motor toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday, or online at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls or https://powersports.honda.com/contact-us and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2023-2024 Honda off-road motorcycles with model numbers CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F. The CRF50F and CRF110F models were sold in red or white colors. The CRF125F was sold in red color. All three models have “HONDA” printed on the seats, and the model number printed on the motorcycle frame above the engine. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on the left side of the steering head on all models. Consumers can check if their VIN in included in the recall at Honda Powersports & Motorcycle Recalls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles, and contact American Honda Motor to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of a crash, resulting in a knee injury.
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California
