 Skip to main content

Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Recalls Ski Touring Bindings Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Armada brand ski bindings (TRACER SUMMIT 9 BR BLACK)
  • Recalled Armada brand ski bindings (TRACER TOUR Black)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND PURE Black/Gunmetal)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 BR)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 LSH)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND SUMMIT 5 BR)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 BR)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 LSH)
  • Recalled Atomic brand ski bindings (BACKLAND TOUR Black/Gunmetal)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN PURE Black/Titan)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN SUMMIT 12 BR Orange/Burnt)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN SUMMIT 12 LSH Orange)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN SUMMIT 5 BR Gold)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN SUMMIT 9 BR Titan)
  • Recalled Salomon brand ski bindings (MTN TOUR Black/Titan)
  • Only ski bindings with gray springs in their toe components are included in this recall
Name of Product:
Armada, Atomic, and Salomon ski bindings
Hazard:

The toe component of recalled ski bindings can fail, causing the ski boot to disconnect from the ski, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 4,250 (In addition, about 1,446 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Company toll-free at 833-944-1062 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at recall-notice.en@armadaskis.com; recall-notice.en@atomic.com; or recall-notice.en@salomon.com, or online at https://www.armadaskis.com/recall-notice, https://www.atomic.com/en-us/recall-notice, or https://www.salomon.com/recall-notice.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Armada, Atomic, and Salomon brand ski touring bindings. The ski bindings hold a consumer’s ski boot in place on the ski. The brand name is printed on the heel of the ski binding. The recall includes the following brands and model names having the following serial numbers: serial numbers ranging from 22P00000 to 22P10531; 22P92954 to 22P99999, 23P10531 to 23P10886 and 230600000 to 230769999 are included in this recall. The serial number is only visible when the bindings are disassembled. Consumers should visit authorized dealers who will disassemble and verify if a binding is included in this recall. The only ski bindings included in this recall have gray springs in the toe component.

Brand 

Model name 

Armada 

N TRACER SUMMIT 9 BR Black 

Armada 

N TRACER TOUR Black 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND PURE Black/Gunmetal 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 BR 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 LSH 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND SUMMIT 5 BR 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 BR 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 LSH 

Atomic 

N BACKLAND TOUR Black/Gunmetal 

Salomon 

N MTN PURE Black/Titan 

Salomon 

N MTN SUMMIT 12 BR Orange/Burnt 

Salomon 

N MTN SUMMIT 12 LSH Orange 

Salomon 

N MTN SUMMIT 5 BR Gold 

Salomon 

N MTN SUMMIT 9 BR Titan 

Salomon 

N MTN TOUR Black/Titan 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski bindings and return them to any authorized Armada, Atomic Ski, or Salomon dealer for a free inspection and a free replacement of the toe portion of the ski bindings, if included in the recall. Authorized dealers can verify if a binding is included in this recall based on its serial number. The serial number is only visible during disassembly, and the firm asks consumers to allow dealers only to disassemble the bindings. Consumers should not disassemble bindings on their own.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of incidents of the front binding failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ski stores nationwide and online at www.armadaskis.com, www.atomic.com and www.salomon.com from May 2022 through September 2023 for between $550 and $600 for the bindings when sold separately.
Importer(s):

Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Company, of Ogden, Utah

Manufactured In:
Romania
Recall number:
24-021
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled E-Z-GO ELiTE Electric Express S6
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls E-Z-GO PTV And Tracker OX EV Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s internal motor wiring can become damaged over time. Under certain conditions, this issue can cause the vehicle to move unintentionally. This movement poses a crash hazard.

Recalled Model Year 2023 Polaris RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar
Polaris Recalls RANGER Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

An improperly installed center brake line can cause the rear brake circuit to remain pressurized during operation, resulting in overheated brakes and reduced braking performance, posing fire and crash hazards.

Recalled Arctic Cat Prowler Pro
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Armada brand ski bindings (TRACER SUMMIT 9 BR BLACK)
Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Recalls Ski Touring Bindings Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The toe component of recalled ski bindings can fail, causing the ski boot to disconnect from the ski, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Murf electric bicycle, The Fat Murf model
Murf Electric Bikes Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RZR Pro XP
Polaris Recalls RZR PRO XP, PRO XP 4, RZR XP and XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The improperly routed brake line can contact the front wheels during vehicle operation resulting in brake line damage and brake loss, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product