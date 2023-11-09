Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Recalls Ski Touring Bindings Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The toe component of recalled ski bindings can fail, causing the ski boot to disconnect from the ski, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 4,250 (In addition, about 1,446 were sold in Canada)
Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Company toll-free at 833-944-1062 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at recall-notice.en@armadaskis.com; recall-notice.en@atomic.com; or recall-notice.en@salomon.com, or online at https://www.armadaskis.com/recall-notice, https://www.atomic.com/en-us/recall-notice, or https://www.salomon.com/recall-notice.
Recall Details
This recall involves Armada, Atomic, and Salomon brand ski touring bindings. The ski bindings hold a consumer’s ski boot in place on the ski. The brand name is printed on the heel of the ski binding. The recall includes the following brands and model names having the following serial numbers: serial numbers ranging from 22P00000 to 22P10531; 22P92954 to 22P99999, 23P10531 to 23P10886 and 230600000 to 230769999 are included in this recall. The serial number is only visible when the bindings are disassembled. Consumers should visit authorized dealers who will disassemble and verify if a binding is included in this recall. The only ski bindings included in this recall have gray springs in the toe component.
|
Brand
|
Model name
|
Armada
|
N TRACER SUMMIT 9 BR Black
|
Armada
|
N TRACER TOUR Black
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND PURE Black/Gunmetal
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 BR
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND SUMMIT 12 LSH
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND SUMMIT 5 BR
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 BR
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND SUMMIT 9 LSH
|
Atomic
|
N BACKLAND TOUR Black/Gunmetal
|
Salomon
|
N MTN PURE Black/Titan
|
Salomon
|
N MTN SUMMIT 12 BR Orange/Burnt
|
Salomon
|
N MTN SUMMIT 12 LSH Orange
|
Salomon
|
N MTN SUMMIT 5 BR Gold
|
Salomon
|
N MTN SUMMIT 9 BR Titan
|
Salomon
|
N MTN TOUR Black/Titan
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski bindings and return them to any authorized Armada, Atomic Ski, or Salomon dealer for a free inspection and a free replacement of the toe portion of the ski bindings, if included in the recall. Authorized dealers can verify if a binding is included in this recall based on its serial number. The serial number is only visible during disassembly, and the firm asks consumers to allow dealers only to disassemble the bindings. Consumers should not disassemble bindings on their own.
The firm has received two reports of incidents of the front binding failing. No injuries have been reported.
Amer Sports Winter & Outdoor Company, of Ogden, Utah
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.