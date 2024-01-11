Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

Description:

This recall involves plastic New Age furniture tip restraint kits that were sold and distributed by various furniture companies with clothing storage units.

Participating Furniture Companies American Drew American Woodcrafters Amini Innovation Corporation Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Aspenhome Austin Group Furniture, LLC Avalon International Inc., LLC Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings Emery Park FD Home Corp. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Furniture Values International, LLC Homelegance USA, LLC Hooker Furnishings Kincaid Furniture LC Direct Furniture Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc. Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc. New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc. Parker House Furniture Progressive Furniture Pulaski Furniture Riverside Furniture Samuel Lawrence Springhill Designs Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC Universal Furniture Van Thiel & Co. Vanguard Furniture Company

The New Age tip restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units manufactured in Vietnam. The date of manufacture should be listed on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit as November 2019 or later. The packaging of the recalled tip kits is white with black lettering and includes directions on how to anchor furniture. The bottom of the packaging states “Manufactured by New Age Industries.”