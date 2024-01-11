Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.
Alliance4Safety toll-free at 855-416-7370 anytime or online at www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall or www.alliance4safety.org and click on “New Age Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves plastic New Age furniture tip restraint kits that were sold and distributed by various furniture companies with clothing storage units.
Participating Furniture Companies
American Drew
American Woodcrafters
Amini Innovation Corporation
Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC
Aspenhome
Austin Group Furniture, LLC
Avalon International Inc., LLC
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings
Emery Park
FD Home Corp.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
Furniture Values International, LLC
Homelegance USA, LLC
Hooker Furnishings
Kincaid Furniture
LC Direct Furniture
Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture
Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.
Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.
New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.
Parker House Furniture
Progressive Furniture
Pulaski Furniture
Riverside Furniture
Samuel Lawrence
Springhill Designs
Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC
Universal Furniture
Van Thiel & Co.
Vanguard Furniture Company
The New Age tip restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units manufactured in Vietnam. The date of manufacture should be listed on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit as November 2019 or later. The packaging of the recalled tip kits is white with black lettering and includes directions on how to anchor furniture. The bottom of the packaging states “Manufactured by New Age Industries.”
Consumers should immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later. If so, and if the tip kit is made of plastic, consumers should contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip kit.
Furniture companies have received two reports of the New Age tip kits breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
