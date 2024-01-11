 Skip to main content

Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

  • Recalled New Age tip restraint kit with plastic zip-tie, 2 brackets, and 2 screws
  • Packaging containing the recalled New Age tip restraint kits, stating “Manufactured by New Age Industries” at the bottom
Name of Product:
New Age Industries (“New Age”) Furniture tip kits or tip restraints
Hazard:

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 11, 2024
Units:

Millions

Consumer Contact

Alliance4Safety toll-free at 855-416-7370 anytime or online at www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall or www.alliance4safety.org and click on “New Age Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves plastic New Age furniture tip restraint kits that were sold and distributed by various furniture companies with clothing storage units.  

 

Participating Furniture Companies

American Drew

American Woodcrafters

Amini Innovation Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC

Aspenhome

Austin Group Furniture, LLC

Avalon International Inc., LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings

Emery Park

FD Home Corp.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Furniture Values International, LLC

Homelegance USA, LLC

Hooker Furnishings

Kincaid Furniture

LC Direct Furniture

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.

Parker House Furniture

Progressive Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Riverside Furniture

Samuel Lawrence

Springhill Designs

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC

Universal Furniture

Van Thiel & Co.

Vanguard Furniture Company

 The New Age tip restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units manufactured in Vietnam. The date of manufacture should be listed on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit as November 2019 or later. The packaging of the recalled tip kits is white with black lettering and includes directions on how to anchor furniture. The bottom of the packaging states “Manufactured by New Age Industries.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later. If so, and if the tip kit is made of plastic, consumers should contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Furniture companies have received two reports of the New Age tip kits breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Furniture stores nationwide and online from November 2019 through present.
Manufacturer(s):
New Age Industries Co. LTD, of Vietnam
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-078

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.






