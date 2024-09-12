About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners

Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd., of China, are announcing the recall of about 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps. The recalled spa pumps can overheat causing the plastic housing to ignite, posing a fire hazard.

CPSC is aware of at least three fires reportedly involving the spa pumps, including one house fire that occurred in January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri which resulted in a fatality and one additional fire that resulted in significant property damage. No additional injuries have been reported. There are seven additional incidents reportedly involving the spa pumps, which are currently under investigation. At this time no injuries have been reported with these additional incidents.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spa pumps and contact Bestway to receive a free replacement spa pump or a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps or $189 for HydroJet spa pumps.

The spa pumps could have been sold separately, or in a package with an inflatable spa liner in different colors, styles, and inflatable spa sizes. The inflatable spa liners packaged with the pumps are sold under the brand names SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force, which are printed on the side of the liner. This recall only includes AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pump model numbers P05332, P05339, P05711, P05807, P07000, P07001, P05511, P07034, and P07572. “Bestway” and the model number are printed on the label on the side or back of the spa pump.

The recalled spa pumps were sold together with spa liners online at Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing and Spreetail and at other stores nationwide from May 2021 through May 2024 for between $400 and $790.

They were manufactured in China by Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd.