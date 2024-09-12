 Skip to main content

About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners

  • Recalled AirJet Spa Pump
  • Recalled HydroJet Spa Pump
  • Recalled AirJet Spa Pump model number located on label on side of unit
  • Recalled HydroJet Spa Pump model number located on label on back of unit
  • Recalled Spa Pump attached to inflatable spa liner
Name of Product:
AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps
Hazard:

The recalled AirJet and HydroJet spa pumps can overheat causing the plastic housing to ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 12, 2024
Units:

About 866,000

Consumer Contact

Bestway toll-free at 888-943-2396 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.bestwayusa.com/product-safety-and-recall or www.bestwayusa.com and click on “Recall and Safety” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd., of China, are announcing the recall of about 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps. The recalled spa pumps can overheat causing the plastic housing to ignite, posing a fire hazard.  

CPSC is aware of at least three fires reportedly involving the spa pumps, including one house fire that occurred in January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri which resulted in a fatality and one additional fire that resulted in significant property damage. No additional injuries have been reported. There are seven additional incidents reportedly involving the spa pumps, which are currently under investigation. At this time no injuries have been reported with these additional incidents.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spa pumps and contact Bestway to receive a free replacement spa pump or a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps or $189 for HydroJet spa pumps.

The spa pumps could have been sold separately, or in a package with an inflatable spa liner in different colors, styles, and inflatable spa sizes. The inflatable spa liners packaged with the pumps are sold under the brand names SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force, which are printed on the side of the liner. This recall only includes AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pump model numbers P05332, P05339, P05711, P05807, P07000, P07001, P05511, P07034, and P07572. “Bestway” and the model number are printed on the label on the side or back of the spa pump. 

The recalled spa pumps were sold together with spa liners online at Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing and Spreetail and at other stores nationwide from May 2021 through May 2024 for between $400 and $790. 

They were manufactured in China by Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spa pumps, and contact Bestway to receive a free replacement spa pump or a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps, or $189 for HydroJet spa pumps. 

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of at least three fires reportedly involving the spa pumps, including one house fire that occurred in January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, which resulted in a fatality, and one additional fire that resulted in significant property damage. No additional injuries have been reported. There are seven additional incidents reportedly involving the spa pumps, which are currently under investigation. At this time no injuries have been reported with these additional incidents.

Sold At:
The recalled spa pumps were sold together with spa liners online at Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing and Spreetail, and at other stores nationwide from May 2021 through May 2024 for between $400 and $790.
Manufacturer(s):
Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-359

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

