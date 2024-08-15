ALDI Recalls Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled coffee makers can expel hot water from the top of the machine, posing a burn hazard.
About 28,000
ALDI toll-free at 888-770-7124 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker or corporate.aldi.us and click on “Newsroom” and then “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker. The coffee maker was sold in gray, blue, pink, and purple colors, and measures approximately L 11", W 4.7" and H 12." Ambiano is printed on the side of the coffee maker. Model numbers and UPC Codes are located on the rating label on the bottom of the unit:
|Product Name
|UPC Codes
|Model Numbers
|Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker
|4061464174788, 4061464174801, 4061464174849, 4061464174825, 4061464174863
708924
708925
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee makers. Consumers may return the unit to an ALDI store for a full cash refund of $49.99, plus applicable sales tax. Alternatively, consumers may receive a $75 ALDI electronic gift card when they visit www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker, register the recalled coffee maker, and receive instructions on how to cut the unplugged cord, dispose of the product, and upload photos of the coffee maker showing the model number, registration number, and cut cord.
ALDI has received 25 reports of the recalled coffeemakers expelling hot water from the top of the machine, including three reports of burns.
ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Illinois
