eWheels Recalls Gotway and Begode Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard

The unicycle’s lithium-ion batteries can ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 500
eWheels by email at recall@ewheels.com, collect at 305-432-2788 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at www.ewheels.com/recalls or www.ewheels.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Begode and Gotway-branded electric unicycles, models MSP (also known as MSuper Pro), Nikola+ and RS. All unicycles are black and have the GW logo on both sides. The RS unicycles also have the RS logo on one side. RS and MSP models have red lines on the pedals. Nikola+ unicycles have multicolored lights around the rim, and “Gotway Nikola” is printed on the top.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled unicycles and contact eWheels for a free replacement battery pack. eWheels is contacting all known purchasers directly.
There have been a total of 14 reported incidents of the recalled unicycles catching on fire, including reports of property damage and one injury.
Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
eWheels LLC, of Tucson, Arizona
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
