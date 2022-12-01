 Skip to main content

eWheels Recalls Gotway and Begode Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Gotway/Begode MSP unicycle
  • Recalled Gotway/Begode Nikola+ unicycle
  • Recalled Gotway/Begode RS unicycle
Name of Product:
Gotway and Begode unicycles
Hazard:

The unicycle’s lithium-ion batteries can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

eWheels by email at recall@ewheels.com, collect at 305-432-2788 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at www.ewheels.com/recalls or www.ewheels.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Begode and Gotway-branded electric unicycles, models MSP (also known as MSuper Pro), Nikola+ and RS. All unicycles are black and have the GW logo on both sides. The RS unicycles also have the RS logo on one side. RS and MSP models have red lines on the pedals. Nikola+ unicycles have multicolored lights around the rim, and “Gotway Nikola” is printed on the top.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled unicycles and contact eWheels for a free replacement battery pack. eWheels is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been a total of 14 reported incidents of the recalled unicycles catching on fire, including reports of property damage and one injury. 

Sold At:
Online at www.ewheels.com from April 2020 through June 2021 for between $2,000 and $2,500, depending on the model.
Note:

Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. 

Importer(s):

eWheels LLC, of Tucson, Arizona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-055
