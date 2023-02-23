Zinus Recalls SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bed Frames Due to Injury Hazard

The bedframe assembly kit did not include reinforcing brackets for installation on the corners of the frame, which could lead to the frame collapsing, posing an injury hazard.
About 30,400
Zinus at 800-613-1225 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email at mesb@zinus.com, online at www.zinus.com/requestkit or www.zinus.com and click “SmartBase Euro Slats Bed Frame Recall” under the “Support” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain models of Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats metal mattress platform bed frames. The recalled bedframes have a black metal frame and measure 14 inches high and were sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. The model codes OLB-MESB-T, OLB-MESB-F, OLB-MESB-Q and OLB-MESB-K can be found on purchase invoice or box; the last letter in each model code indicates the size.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal bed frames and contact Zinus to obtain a free repair kit consisting of reinforcing brackets to be installed on the corners of the base, an appropriate tool and hardware, and both printed and video instructions (available at www.zinus.com/requestkit).
The firm has received 14 reports of the bed frame collapsing including one report of an unspecified injury.
Zinus, Inc., of Tracy, California
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
