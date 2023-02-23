 Skip to main content

Zinus Recalls SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bed Frames Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bedframe
Name of Product:
SmartBase® Euro Slats Metal Platform Bed Frames
Hazard:

The bedframe assembly kit did not include reinforcing brackets for installation on the corners of the frame, which could lead to the frame collapsing, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 30,400

Consumer Contact

Zinus at 800-613-1225 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email at mesb@zinus.com, online at www.zinus.com/requestkit or www.zinus.com and click “SmartBase Euro Slats Bed Frame Recall” under the “Support” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain models of Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats metal mattress platform bed frames. The recalled bedframes have a black metal frame and measure 14 inches high and were sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. The model codes OLB-MESB-T, OLB-MESB-F, OLB-MESB-Q and OLB-MESB-K can be found on purchase invoice or box; the last letter in each model code indicates the size. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal bed frames and contact Zinus to obtain a free repair kit consisting of reinforcing brackets to be installed on the corners of the base, an appropriate tool and hardware, and both printed and video instructions (available at www.zinus.com/requestkit).  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of the bed frame collapsing including one report of an unspecified injury.

Sold Online At:
Online at Amazon, Wayfair, Wal-Mart, Target, Overstock and The Home Depot from May 2022 through November 2022 for between $74 and $200.
Importer(s):

Zinus, Inc., of Tracy, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-132
Fast Track Recall
Recalled SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bedframe
