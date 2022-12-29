Yamaha Recalls Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Improper installation of the retaining bolts could result in the parking brake mechanism failing to hold the vehicle when parked allowing the vehicle to move unintentionally, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 500
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or www.Yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2022 Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side three passenger vehicles with model numbers YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS) and YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch), and six passenger vehicles with model numbers YXC70VPXNG/YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS) and YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch). The recalled side-by-side vehicles were sold in Copper Metallic, Hunter Green and Tactical Green colors. The model name is printed on the right and left sides of the vehicle body. The model number is located on top of the airbox. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the vehicle frame behind the left rear wheel. The VIN number ranges for recalled Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side include the following:
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
VIN End
|
2022
|
YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS)
|
***********101868
|
***********101907
|
2022
|
YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch)
|
***********101655
|
***********101704
|
2022
|
YXC70VPXNG (Viking VI EPS)
|
***********100954
|
***********101043
|
2022
|
YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS)
|
***********100609
|
***********100638
|
2022
|
YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch)
|
***********101575
|
***********101853
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. for a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
