Yamaha Recalls Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yamaha Motors USA Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicle (3 passenger)
  • Recalled Yamaha Motors USA Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicle (6 passenger)
Name of Product:
Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles
Hazard:

Improper installation of the retaining bolts could result in the parking brake mechanism failing to hold the vehicle when parked allowing the vehicle to move unintentionally, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 29, 2022
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or www.Yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2022 Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side three passenger vehicles with model numbers YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS) and YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch), and six passenger vehicles with model numbers YXC70VPXNG/YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS) and YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch). The recalled side-by-side vehicles were sold in Copper Metallic, Hunter Green and Tactical Green colors. The model name is printed on the right and left sides of the vehicle body. The model number is located on top of the airbox. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the vehicle frame behind the left rear wheel. The VIN number ranges for recalled Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side include the following:

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2022

YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS)

***********101868

***********101907

2022

YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch)

***********101655

***********101704

2022

YXC70VPXNG (Viking VI EPS)

***********100954

***********101043

2022

YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS)

***********100609

***********100638

2022

YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch)

***********101575

***********101853

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. for a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Yamaha Side-by-Side dealers nationwide from July 2022 through October 2022 for between $14,000 and $16,100.
Manufacturer(s):
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America, of Newnan, Georgia
Distributor(s):
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, California
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-719
FAST TRACK
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
