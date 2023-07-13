Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Yamaha Motor Powered Products (Recall Alert)

The recalled personal transportation vehicles can accelerate unexpectedly, posing crash and injury hazards to consumers.
About 370
Yahama Golf Car Company at 800-638-2772 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on "CPSC Recall Alerts" for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The model’s name is found on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number can be found on the frame under the operator’s seat.
|
Year
|
Code
|
Model
|
Serial Number Prefix
|
To
|
From
|
2023
|
J0D
|
Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|
J0D
|
600665
|
602162
|
|
J0E
|
Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|
J0E
|
600109
|
600468
|
|
J0P
|
UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|
J0P
|
000705
|
000739
|
|
J2D
|
Concierge 4E
|
J2D
|
100101
|
100421
|
|
J5C
|
Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|
J5C
|
400104
|
400139
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles and contact Yamaha Golf-Car company for a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia
