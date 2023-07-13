 Skip to main content

Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Yamaha Motor Powered Products (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicle (Concierge car)
  • Recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicle (Drive 2 PTV)
  • Recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicle (UMAX Rally 2+2 AC)
Name of Product:
Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles
Hazard:

The recalled personal transportation vehicles can accelerate unexpectedly, posing crash and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 13, 2023
Units:

About 370

Consumer Contact

Yahama Golf Car Company at 800-638-2772 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on "CPSC Recall Alerts" for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green and orange. The model’s name is found on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number can be found on the frame under the operator’s seat.

 

Year

Code

Model

Serial Number Prefix

To

From

2023

J0D

Drive2 QuieTech PTV

J0D

600665

602162

 

J0E

Drive2 Powertech AC PTV

J0E

600109

600468

 

J0P

UMAX Rally 2+2 AC

J0P

000705

000739

 

J2D

Concierge 4E

J2D

100101

100421

 

J5C

Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV

J5C

400104

400139
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles and contact Yamaha Golf-Car company for a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Yamaha Golf car dealers and distributors nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023 for between $6,200 and $9,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. Ltd., of Japan
Importer(s):

Yamaha Golf Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
23-773

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

