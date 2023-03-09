 Skip to main content

YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

  • Recalled YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Charcoal color
  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 1.0 – Soft Cooler in Charcoal color
  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 2.0 -Soft Cooler in Charcoal color
  • Recalled YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case in Charcoal color
Name of Product:
YETI soft coolers and gear cases
Hazard:

The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 1.9 million (In addition, about 40,760 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://www.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product. Visit www.yeti.com for instructions on returning the product free of charge for the choice of a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com and www.amazon.com from March 2018 to January 2023 for about $50 for the SideKick Dry Gear Case, $325 for the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and between $300 and $350 for the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0.
Importer(s):

YETI Coolers LLC, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
Philippines, Vietnam and China
Recall number:
23-145
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Charcoal color
YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled CTRL Imperial Wakeboard Binding (inclusive of boot and baseplate
Active Sports Recalls Wakeboard Bindings Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

During use, the binding can partially detach from the binding baseplate at the heel or the external binding mount can crack and detach from the wakeboard, causing the user to lose their balance and fall into the water.

Recalled Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Sold by Ouwoer Direct (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled 1st stage scuba regulator
1st Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Injury and Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by XDEEP

A defective screw on the turret connection can break, posing a risk of severe injury and drowning hazard for divers.

Recalled Snow Bike Conversion Kit
Polaris Recalls Timbersled Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The QuickDrive fastener can loosen while operating, leading to brake failure, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled SCARPA F1 LT – black/orange
SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The two screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out, causing the mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product