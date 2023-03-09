YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.