 Skip to main content

World Market Recalls Cocktail Shakers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Gold Metal And Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shaker
Name of Product:
Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers
Hazard:

The glass cocktail shakers can crack and break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 11, 2023
Units:

About 6,300

Consumer Contact

World Market toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, Monday through Sunday, email at CustomerCare@worldmarket.com or online at www.worldmarketcorp.com/product-recalls/ or www.worldmarketcorp.com and click “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers, which were sold with a metallic-gold stainless steel lid. The cocktail shaker is made of glass with a subtle ribbed texture. The UPC number 26165837 is displayed on a sticker on the bottom of the shaker.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cocktail shakers and contact World Market for a full refund. Consumers can return the product to a local World Market store or submit a photo of the recalled cocktail shakers and state that the product will be properly disposed of and no longer be used. No receipt is needed to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the shaker cracking and breaking, involving two incidents of lacerations, which did not require medical attention.

Sold At:
World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from August 2022 through April 2023 for about $25.
Importer(s):

World Market Management Services LLC, d.b.a. World Market, of Alameda, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-198
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3636 and Hampton Bay model KW3636
American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled Gold Metal And Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shaker
World Market Recalls Cocktail Shakers Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass cocktail shakers can crack and break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Walker Edison Furniture Solid Wood Bunk Bed in Black
Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

Recalled W42ARE metal A/V cart (also sold as AVJ42 and SS-AVJ42)
Luxor Workspaces Recalls Audiovisual Carts Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard; Three Deaths Reported

The recalled audiovisual (A/V) carts can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, such as cathode-ray tube televisions (CRT TVs). When loaded with heavy objects such as CRT TVs, the recalled A/V carts pose a tip-over hazard to children, which can result in serious injury or death.

Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror
IKEA Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Sunbeam Queen Size Electric Heated Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product