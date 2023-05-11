World Market Recalls Cocktail Shakers Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass cocktail shakers can crack and break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
About 6,300
World Market toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, Monday through Sunday, email at CustomerCare@worldmarket.com or online at www.worldmarketcorp.com/product-recalls/ or www.worldmarketcorp.com and click “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers, which were sold with a metallic-gold stainless steel lid. The cocktail shaker is made of glass with a subtle ribbed texture. The UPC number 26165837 is displayed on a sticker on the bottom of the shaker.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cocktail shakers and contact World Market for a full refund. Consumers can return the product to a local World Market store or submit a photo of the recalled cocktail shakers and state that the product will be properly disposed of and no longer be used. No receipt is needed to receive a refund.
The firm has received three reports of the shaker cracking and breaking, involving two incidents of lacerations, which did not require medical attention.
World Market Management Services LLC, d.b.a. World Market, of Alameda, Calif.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.