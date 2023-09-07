Whirlpool Recalls Stacked Commercial Clothes Dryers Sold Under the ADC Brand Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,500
Whirlpool Corporation toll-free at 844-943-0884 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at mdl-sales@whirlpool.com to schedule an on-site repair. This information can also be found at www.repair.whirlpoolcorp.com or at www.adclaundry.com and look for the “Recall Information” banner in the middle of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves all ADC brand stacked commercial clothes dryers with a 30 lb. capacity and model number ADG-30X2R or ADG-30X2Ri. Both models were sold in on-premise and coin-operated configurations for multi-unit housing, laundromats, and other facilities that use commercial laundry equipment. Logos and branding may appear differently depending on when the unit was manufactured. The model number for each unit is printed inside near the hinges of the upper door. The ADG-30X2R units were also sold in custom colors other than white to fit location branding.
Distributors, owners or laundry operators should immediately stop using the recalled models and contact Whirlpool for a free repair. Whirlpool is contacting known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 41 reports of incidents, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage. No injuries have been reported.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
