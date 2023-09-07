 Skip to main content

Whirlpool Recalls Stacked Commercial Clothes Dryers Sold Under the ADC Brand Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers
Hazard:

The recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 2,500

Consumer Contact

Whirlpool Corporation toll-free at 844-943-0884 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at mdl-sales@whirlpool.com to schedule an on-site repair. This information can also be found at www.repair.whirlpoolcorp.com or at www.adclaundry.com and look for the “Recall Information” banner in the middle of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all ADC brand stacked commercial clothes dryers with a 30 lb. capacity and model number ADG-30X2R or ADG-30X2Ri. Both models were sold in on-premise and coin-operated configurations for multi-unit housing, laundromats, and other facilities that use commercial laundry equipment. Logos and branding may appear differently depending on when the unit was manufactured. The model number for each unit is printed inside near the hinges of the upper door. The ADG-30X2R units were also sold in custom colors other than white to fit location branding.

Remedy:

Distributors, owners or laundry operators should immediately stop using the recalled models and contact Whirlpool for a free repair. Whirlpool is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 41 reports of incidents, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Direct from Whirlpool or through Authorized ADC distributors nationwide from April 2012 through February 2023 for about $11,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Whirlpool Corporation, of Benton Harbor, Michigan
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-791
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

