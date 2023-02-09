WeeSprout Recalls Baby Sleep Sacks Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The zipper can detach from the sleep sack, posing a choking hazard.
About 31,630
WeeSprout toll-free at 888-770-7092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at weecare@weesprout.com online at www.Weesprout.com/pages/sleep-sack-recall and www.Weesprout.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the WeeSprout baby sleep sack. The 100 percent cotton sleep sack was sold in sizes newborn through 36 months and in the following colors: blue dusk, dotted rose, gray stitch and rosemary stitch. All colors and sizes of the sleep sack are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using, take the recalled sleep sack and cut it in half with a pair of scissors, take a photo of it, and discard it in the household trash. Contact WeeSprout to receive a $17 refund or credit in the form of a gift card. Email a photo documenting that the sleep sack has been destroyed along with your contact information to weecare@weesprout.com to receive the refund or credit. WeeSprout is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 17 reports of the zipper detaching from the sleep sack. No injuries have been reported.
Wellaco Inc., dba WeeSprout, of Memphis, Tennessee
