WeeSprout Recalls Baby Sleep Sacks Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled WeeSprout baby sleep sack (Blue Dusk)
  • Recalled WeeSprout baby sleep sack (Dotted Rose)
  • Recalled WeeSprout baby sleep sack (Gray Stitch)
Name of Product:
Baby Sleep Sacks
Hazard:

The zipper can detach from the sleep sack, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 09, 2023
Units:

About 31,630

Consumer Contact

WeeSprout toll-free at 888-770-7092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at weecare@weesprout.com online at www.Weesprout.com/pages/sleep-sack-recall and www.Weesprout.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the WeeSprout baby sleep sack. The 100 percent cotton sleep sack was sold in sizes newborn through 36 months and in the following colors: blue dusk, dotted rose, gray stitch and rosemary stitch. All colors and sizes of the sleep sack are included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using, take the recalled sleep sack and cut it in half with a pair of scissors, take a photo of it, and discard it in the household trash.  Contact WeeSprout to receive a $17 refund or credit in the form of a gift card.  Email a photo documenting that the sleep sack has been destroyed along with your contact information to weecare@weesprout.com to receive the refund or credit. WeeSprout is contacting all known purchasers.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 17 reports of the zipper detaching from the sleep sack. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com nationwide and on weesprout.com from August 2022 through December 2022 for about $17.
Importer(s):

Wellaco Inc., dba WeeSprout, of Memphis, Tennessee

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-724
Fast Track Recall
