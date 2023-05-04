 Skip to main content

Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

  • Recalled Walker Edison Furniture Solid Wood Bunk Bed in Black
  • Recalled Walker Edison Furniture Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed Gray
Name of Product:
Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds
Hazard:

The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 121,000

Consumer Contact

Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT on Friday, email at recall@walkeredison.com or online at https://walkeredison.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360001011772 or at walkeredison.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.

Model Name

Description

BWSTOTBL

Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Black

BWSTOTBL- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Black

BWSTOTCH

Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Cherry

BWSTOTCH- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Cherry

BWSTOTES

Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Espresso

BWSTOTES- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Espresso

BWSTOTGY

Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Gray

BWSTOTGY- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Gray

BWSTOTHY

Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Honey

BWSTOTHY- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Honey

BWSTOTNL

Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Natural

BWSTOTNL- TR

Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Natural

BWSTOTWH

Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - White

BWSTOTWH- TR

BWSTOTWH-TR - Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - White

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions. Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walker Edison Furniture has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk beds slats breaking, including one report of minor injuries.

Sold At:
Online at Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from February 2010 through February 2022 for between $206 and $389.
Importer(s):

Walker Edison Furniture LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
23-193

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards
