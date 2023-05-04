Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.
About 121,000
Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT on Friday, email at recall@walkeredison.com or online at https://walkeredison.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360001011772 or at walkeredison.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.
|
Model Name
|
Description
|
BWSTOTBL
|
Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Black
|
BWSTOTBL- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Black
|
BWSTOTCH
|
Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Cherry
|
BWSTOTCH- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Cherry
|
BWSTOTES
|
Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Espresso
|
BWSTOTES- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Espresso
|
BWSTOTGY
|
Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Gray
|
BWSTOTGY- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Gray
|
BWSTOTHY
|
Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Honey
|
BWSTOTHY- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Honey
|
BWSTOTNL
|
Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Natural
|
BWSTOTNL- TR
|
Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Natural
|
BWSTOTWH
|
Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - White
|
BWSTOTWH- TR
|
BWSTOTWH-TR - Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions. Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.
Walker Edison Furniture has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk beds slats breaking, including one report of minor injuries.
Walker Edison Furniture LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah
